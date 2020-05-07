File photo File photo

Morning start: These two Trail employers keep thousands busy at work

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Thursday, May 7

In case you missed it:

The Castlegar Hospice Society’s Hike for Hospice fundraiser took on a different form this year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

A family is pleading for answers after their Jeep and boat trailer were severely damaged while they were out boating near Burton on May 5.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital and Teck Trail Operations are Trail’s two largest employers?

Together, the two employers help to keep approximately 2000 people busy at work.

Environment Canada weather forecast for Thursday:

In Castlegar:

It will be mainly cloudy with a high of 18 C.

In Rossland:

It will be mainly cloudy with a high of 18 C.

In Nakusp:

It will be cloudy today with a high of 15 C.

Video of the day:

Family’s vehicle and boat trailer severely vandalized near Burton

Family was boating when someone smashed out vehicles’ windows, disconnected its brake lines

Problem solving a pandemic: a Nelson man on working for Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan

The second of a two-part series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month

Morning start: Nelson was incorporated over 120 years ago

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Wednesday, May 6

Arrow and Anchor Pizza opens up in Nakusp

Store owners said they’ve received up to 75 visitors daily since opening

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

COVID-19: Some essential workers to get wage top-up

Provinces and territories will determine which workers will receive a wage top-up

VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds gives shout-out to his brother, a B.C. teacher, with Jimmy Fallon

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and the Deadpool actor gave praise to his brother who works in Surrey

Vancouver Island teen singer looks back on ‘American Idol’ experience

Lauren Spencer-Smith reached Top 20, made lifelong friendships and improved her skills

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Travel to ‘Group of Seven’ art sites using Google Street View, 100 years after first exhibit

Art group’s first formal exhibit was on May 7, 1920, in Toronto

FortisBC program to help students learn about energy from home

Lessons challenge students to consider social, ethical, environmental implications of energy use

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths as officials get ready to unveil reopening plan

There are 74 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

