Morning start: These two Trail employers keep thousands busy at work

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Thursday, May 7

In case you missed it:

The Castlegar Hospice Society’s Hike for Hospice fundraiser took on a different form this year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Click here for the story.

A family is pleading for answers after their Jeep and boat trailer were severely damaged while they were out boating near Burton on May 5.

Click here for the story.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital and Teck Trail Operations are Trail’s two largest employers?

Together, the two employers help to keep approximately 2000 people busy at work.

Environment Canada weather forecast for Thursday:

In Castlegar:

It will be mainly cloudy with a high of 18 C.

In Rossland:

It will be mainly cloudy with a high of 18 C.

In Nakusp:

It will be cloudy today with a high of 15 C.

Video of the day:

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.