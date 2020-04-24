File photo

Morning Start: The world’s oldest intact passenger sternwheeler can be found along Kootenay Lake

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Friday, April 24

In case you missed it:

West Kootenay governments have lowered their flags to honour the 22 lives lost in a mass shooting in New Brunswick last weekend.

Click here for the story.

West Kootenay golf courses are opening up in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

Click here for the story.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that Kaslo is home to the oldest intact passenger sternwheeler in the world?

The Kootenay Lake Historical Society helps to maintain the ship, which is called the S.S. Moyie.

Weather Forecast by Environment Canada on Friday:

In Rossland:

It will be mainly sunny with a high of 18 C.

In Castlegar:

It will be mainly sunny with a high of 18 C.

In Nakusp:

It will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 15 C.

Video of the day:

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fairy doors pop up in an Okanagan regional park

Just Posted

Morning Start: The world’s oldest intact passenger sternwheeler can be found along Kootenay Lake

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Friday, April 24

Nakusp Centennial Golf Course set to open for members only on May 9

The course said it will be implementing strict safety protocols to combat spread of COVID-19

West Kootenay governments lower flags to honour 22 lives lost in Nova Scotia mass shooting

Grand Forks, Trail and Rossland latest communities to lower flags

Morning Start: Bighorn Sheep are plentiful around this one Kootenay town

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Thursday, April 23

‘I hope the world heals’: Preschoolers offer wisdom on COVID-19

Children in Slocan and South Slocan were asked how they are feeling

COVID-19 hospital-visitor policy questioned after B.C. woman dies without caregiver, family

COVID-19 protocol that prevented bedside support ‘unfair’ to patients with disabilities: Tennant

Minister say empty planes left China, pushes for virtual access to ‘Michaels’

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have spent 500 days in Chinese captivity

Police federation encouraging all to wear red today in honour of Nova Scotia victims

Online vigil, titled ‘Nova Scotia Remembers,’ will include messages of support from local and national faces

COVID-19 is not a ‘get-out-of-jail-free card,’ says B.C. judge

Suspect denied bail, despite using pandemic as defence to be released from jail

Bengals tab QB Burrow with 1st overall pick in 2020 NFL draft

Seahawks select Texas Tech LB Brooks with No. 27 choice

Premier hopeful further restrictions on long weekend ferry travel won’t be needed

‘I don’t want to be dismissive about it,’ but May long weekend is weeks away, premier says

VIDEO: Truck driver blocks B.C. Tim Horton’s drive-thru, sparking new carry-out option

Restaurant responded with carry-out option, ensuring truckers have a place to eat amid the pandemic

Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Elected MPs, senators and the governor general received their annual pay raises on April 1

Province declares COVID-19 case at Kelowna retirement home

An outbreak was declared at Orchard Manor at Hawthorn Park

Most Read