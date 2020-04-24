Morning Start: The world’s oldest intact passenger sternwheeler can be found along Kootenay Lake

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Friday, April 24

In case you missed it:

West Kootenay governments have lowered their flags to honour the 22 lives lost in a mass shooting in New Brunswick last weekend.

Click here for the story.

West Kootenay golf courses are opening up in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

Click here for the story.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that Kaslo is home to the oldest intact passenger sternwheeler in the world?

The Kootenay Lake Historical Society helps to maintain the ship, which is called the S.S. Moyie.

Weather Forecast by Environment Canada on Friday:

In Rossland:

It will be mainly sunny with a high of 18 C.

In Castlegar:

It will be mainly sunny with a high of 18 C.

In Nakusp:

It will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 15 C.

Video of the day:

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.