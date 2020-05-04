Morning start: The world’s largest standing cuckoo clock is located in the Kootenays

In case you missed it:
The West Kootenay SPCA branch in Castlegar has changed its operations due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Castlegar Search and Rescue says emergency response calls have dwindled during the COVID-19 crisis.
Fun fact of the day:
Did you know that Kimberley is home to the world’s largest standing cuckoo cock?
The clock stands around seven metres high and four metres wide.
Environment Canda weather forecast:
In Castlegar:
It will be mainly sunny today with a high of 16 C.
In Rossland:
It will be mainly sunny today with a high of 16 C.
In Nakusp:
It will be mainly sunny today with a high of 15 C.
Video of the day:
@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.