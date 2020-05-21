Morning Start: The Ktunaxa people have lived in southeastern B.C. for over 10,000 years

Upper Arrow Lakes view from the ferry on Dec. 15, 2019. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Upper Arrow Lakes view from the ferry on Dec. 15, 2019. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Upper Arrow Lakes view from the ferry on Dec. 15, 2019. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Upper Arrow Lakes view from the ferry on Dec. 15, 2019. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Here is your Kootenays’ morning start for Thursday, May 21

In case you missed it:

The 2020 Castlegar Sculpturewalk has officially kicked off.

Riondel residents are protesting against the location of a planned cellphone tower near their community.

City of Trail facilities are starting to open as COVID-19 regulations slightly ease across the province.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know the Ktunaxa people have lived around the Columbia and Kootenay Rivers and Arrow Lakes area for over 10,000 years?

Their traditional territory extends around 70,000 square kilometres around present day southeastern B.C., Alberta, Montana, Washington and Idaho.

Environment Canada weather forecast on Thursday:

In Trail/Rossland:

There will be a few showers with a high of 15 C.

In Castlegar:

There will be a few showers with a high of 15 C.

In Nelson:

There will be a few showers with a high of 15 C.

In Nakusp:

There will be a few showers with a high of 15 C.

A perfect fit? Customers need to navigate new norms in clothing stores

Nakusp Secondary School forges ahead with modified grad ceremony

The event will be be livestreamed online on June 12 so everyone can see the event

Morning start: Kootenay’s largest city has a population of over 20,000

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Wednesday, May 20

Vandal damages thousands of dollars worth of sod along Slocan Lake

RCMP said someone likely used a quad or side-by-side to drive over the freshly-laid sod

Province seeks feedback on proposed all-season recreation resort near New Denver

Mountain lodge, chairlifts, hiking and biking trails all part of massive resort

City governments to get more power over patio approval in B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan

Eby noted liquor stores have seen a ‘dramatic increase’ in sales during the pandemic

‘Germ-killing robots’ to fight COVID-19 at this B.C. hospital

Two robots will use ultraviolet light in intensive care and high acuity units at Royal Columbian Hospital

COVID-19 pandemic highlights need for more public toilets, experts say

People are spending more time outside but have fewer businesses with washrooms available

Canadians want to play sports again but it may take time to feel comfortable: poll

One in four Canadians took part in an organized sport or group physical activity before COVID

Former Grand Forks fire chief suing city for wrongful dismissal

Dale Heriot was fired in July 2019 after his department was investigated for safety, bullying issues

Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

Canada Post reports $153M loss in 2019 amid rising parcels competition

The Crown corporation delivered more than 7.7 billion pieces of mail and parcels last year

B.C. work, school restart can’t be rushed, John Horgan says

Albertans have right to visit while U.S. border stays closed

Orphaned B.C. bear cub named after Snowbirds Capt. Jenn Casey

Neighbours assist in capture of Tappen Triplets now in care of Northern Lights Wildlife Society

