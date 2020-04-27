Morning Start: One of the world’s most iconic bridges can be found in Golden

Here is your morning start for Monday, April 27

The iconic bridge. Photo courtesy of Dave Best

In case you missed it:

A modified Castlegar Sculpturewalk is set to go ahead this year in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

Click here for the story.

Parents are unsatisfied with the number of child care spaces in School District 10.

Click here for the story.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that the Kicking Horse Pedestrian Bridge is one of Canada’s longest authentic freestanding timber frame bridges?

The bridge spans 46 meters across and can be found in Golden.

Weather Forecast according to Environment Canada on Monday

In Rossland:

There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers with a high 16 C.

In Castlegar:

There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers with a high 16 C.

In Nakusp:

There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers with a high of 13 C.

Video of the day:

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.