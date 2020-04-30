Morning start: One of British Columbia’s largest municipal parks is located in the Kootenays

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Thursday, April 30

In case you missed it:

Selkirk College is closing in on its COVID-19 Student Relief Campaign fundraising goal.

The Castlegar Fire Department has rescued a cat that was stuck high up in a tree.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know the Kimberley Nature Park in Kimberley is one of British Columbia’s largest municipal parks?

The 800-hectare park has numerous trails that take you along forested hillsides, panoramic viewpoints and old-growth forests.

Weather forecast by Environment Canada on Thursday:

In Rossland:

There will be a forty per cent chance of showers with a high of 16 C.

In Castlegar:

There will be a forty per cent chance of showers with a high of 16 C.

In Nakusp:

There will be a sixty per cent chance of showers with a high of 13 C.

