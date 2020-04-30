File photo

Morning start: One of British Columbia’s largest municipal parks is located in the Kootenays

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Thursday, April 30

In case you missed it:

Selkirk College is closing in on its COVID-19 Student Relief Campaign fundraising goal.

Click here for the story.

The Castlegar Fire Department has rescued a cat that was stuck high up in a tree.

Click here for the story.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know the Kimberley Nature Park in Kimberley is one of British Columbia’s largest municipal parks?

The 800-hectare park has numerous trails that take you along forested hillsides, panoramic viewpoints and old-growth forests.

Weather forecast by Environment Canada on Thursday:

In Rossland:

There will be a forty per cent chance of showers with a high of 16 C.

In Castlegar:

There will be a forty per cent chance of showers with a high of 16 C.

In Nakusp:

There will be a sixty per cent chance of showers with a high of 13 C.

Video of the day:

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Thor the dog a viral Okanagan sensation

Just Posted

Morning start: One of British Columbia’s largest municipal parks is located in the Kootenays

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Thursday, April 30

Selkirk College closing in on COVID-19 fundraising goal for students

The college launched the fundraiser on April 5 to help students out financially during crisis

Renovations at Nakusp Hot Springs well underway

Crews have been busy painting and staining hot spring facilities over last month

Nakusp to install water flow meters in the community

The meters will help determine why water consumption is so high in areas around Nakusp

Online engagement tool coming for Columbia Basin Trust grants

Tool will allow the public to give feedback on proposed projects for the area in which they live.

B.C. has 34 new COVID-19 cases, two more in senior homes

Additional chicken processing workers test positive

First victim of Canadian military helicopter crash in Mediterranean identified

The Canadian military has not confirmed any deaths

‘Aggressive’ pet rat results in denied taxi ride for Okanagan woman

Attack leads to frustrating, saddening experience with taxi driver for rat owner

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in B.C. interior

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff

Police said the suspect ‘allegedly threatened to kill the employees’

Broken hip and COVID keep B.C. couple apart for 76th anniversary

After a fall broke her hip, Violet Kosinski is in hospital while her hubby, Roy, in self-isolation

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Canadian doctors fret over surgery backlog after immediate COVID-19 crisis

Some worry their elective procedures could become urgent by the time operating rooms are available

Four temporary foreign workers on separate flights to B.C. test positive for COVID-19

More than 900 temporary foreign workers have come to B.C. in the past few weeks

Most Read