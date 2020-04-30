Morning start: One of British Columbia’s largest municipal parks is located in the Kootenays

In case you missed it:
Selkirk College is closing in on its COVID-19 Student Relief Campaign fundraising goal.
The Castlegar Fire Department has rescued a cat that was stuck high up in a tree.
Did you know the Kimberley Nature Park in Kimberley is one of British Columbia’s largest municipal parks?
The 800-hectare park has numerous trails that take you along forested hillsides, panoramic viewpoints and old-growth forests.
Weather forecast by Environment Canada on Thursday:
In Rossland:
There will be a forty per cent chance of showers with a high of 16 C.
In Castlegar:
There will be a forty per cent chance of showers with a high of 16 C.
In Nakusp:
There will be a sixty per cent chance of showers with a high of 13 C.
