Morning start: One big truck can be found in Sparwood

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Tuesday, April 28

Sparwood’s famous green truck basks in the summer sun. Soranne Floarea/ The Free Press

In case you missed it:

Kootenay businesses are struggling to find workers in the wake of COVID-19.

Click here for the story.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is closely monitoring rising water levels this spring.

Click here for the story.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know the world’s largest tandem axle dump truck can be found in Sparwood?

The truck is so large that two greyhound busses and two pickup trucks can fit in its box.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada on Tuesday:

In Rossland:

It will be mainly sunny with a high of 18 C.

In Castlegar:

It will be mainly sunny with a high of 18 C.

In Nakusp:

There will be a chance of showers today with a high of 12 C.

Video of the day: