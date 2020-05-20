(BCBusiness photo)

Morning start: Kootenay’s largest city has a population of over 20,000

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Wednesday, May 20

In case you missed it:

The B.C. government is seeking feedback on a proposed all-season recreation resort near New Denver.

Click here for the story.

The Kootenay Community Bat Project is concerned that the COVID-19 crisis is shining a negative light on bats.

Click here for the story.

The Trail police recently responded to a call of a bear trapped in someone’s car.

Click here for the story.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that Cranbrook is the largest city in the Kootenays?

According to recent population estimates by the B.C. government, more than 21,000 people live in the city.

Weather forecast by Environment Canada on Wednesday:

Castlegar:

There will be showers with a high of 16 C.

Nelson:

There will be showers with a high of 16 C.

Trail/Rossland:

There will be showers with a high of 16 C.

Nakusp:

There will be a few showers with a high of 17 C.

Video of the day:

Morning start: Kootenay's largest city has a population of over 20,000

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Wednesday, May 20

