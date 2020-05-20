Morning start: Kootenay’s largest city has a population of over 20,000

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Wednesday, May 20

In case you missed it:

The B.C. government is seeking feedback on a proposed all-season recreation resort near New Denver.

The Kootenay Community Bat Project is concerned that the COVID-19 crisis is shining a negative light on bats.

The Trail police recently responded to a call of a bear trapped in someone’s car.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that Cranbrook is the largest city in the Kootenays?

According to recent population estimates by the B.C. government, more than 21,000 people live in the city.

Weather forecast by Environment Canada on Wednesday:

Castlegar:

There will be showers with a high of 16 C.

Nelson:

There will be showers with a high of 16 C.

Trail/Rossland:

There will be showers with a high of 16 C.

Nakusp:

There will be a few showers with a high of 17 C.

Video of the day:

