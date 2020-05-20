Morning start: Kootenay’s largest city has a population of over 20,000

In case you missed it:
The B.C. government is seeking feedback on a proposed all-season recreation resort near New Denver.
The Kootenay Community Bat Project is concerned that the COVID-19 crisis is shining a negative light on bats.
The Trail police recently responded to a call of a bear trapped in someone’s car.
Did you know that Cranbrook is the largest city in the Kootenays?
Every spring throughout southern British Columbia, the Balsam Roots burst into bloom. It's a short-lived spectacle, but if you time it right you'll be richly rewarded. . Nature is rife with these beautiful moments, all it takes is for us to make the effort to experience it. Unfortunatley, life's daily demands often take precedence and these fleeting moments pass us by. Instead, we make do with the latest Neflix binge-watch before we collapse into our beds to repeat the it all again the next day. But mother nature is patient. She'll be there whenever you choose to notice her again.
According to recent population estimates by the B.C. government, more than 21,000 people live in the city.
Weather forecast by Environment Canada on Wednesday:
Castlegar:
There will be showers with a high of 16 C.
Nelson:
There will be showers with a high of 16 C.
Trail/Rossland:
There will be showers with a high of 16 C.
Nakusp:
There will be a few showers with a high of 17 C.
