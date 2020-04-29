File photo

Morning Start: Kootenay Lake never freezes over in the winter

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Wednesday, April 29

In case you missed it:

Halcyon Hot Springs Resort staff have received threats while working during the COVID-19 crisis.

The City of Castlegar is delaying property tax penalties for three months.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that Kootenay Lake never completely freezes over in the winter?

In the past, the west arm of the lake would sometimes freeze over near Nelson.

Weather forecast by Environment Canada on Wednesday.

In Rossland:

There will be periods of rain with a high of 17 C.

In Castlegar:

There will be periods of rain with a high of 17 C.

In Nakusp:

There will be rain in the region with a high of 12 C.

‘Infecting our dreams’: Pandemic sabotages sleep worldwide

Nakusp to install water flow meters in the community

The meters will help determine why water consumption is so high in areas around Nakusp

Interior Health records second COVID-19 death

In B.C., 105 people have died from the contagious virus

Online engagement tool coming for Columbia Basin Trust grants

Tool will allow the public to give feedback on proposed projects for the area in which they live.

RDCK issues water quality advisory for Fauquier water system users

The district said the advisory was issued due to increased turbidity found in the local water supply

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

Snowbirds to fly across country to salute Canadians trying to flatten the curve

Moves comes after a three-week pause in training

Complex challenges mean mandatory COVID-19 vaccine unlikely: experts

There are no truly mandatory vaccines in Canada

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

More than half of Canadian companies seeing sales drop at least 20%: StatCan

Survey suggests nearly one in five businesses have laid off 80 per cent or more of their workforce

McDonald’s Canada to start using imported beef amid Canadian supply concerns

It will continue to buy as much Canadian beef as possible and supplement the remainder with imports

VIDEO: Aerial tour of flooding in Williams Lake area

Thanks to Wayne Peterson, the Tribune is providing an aerial view

COVID-19: ’Rebooting B.C.’ means carefully reopening business

Poultry plants show need for workplace efforts, Adrian Dix says

Wet’suwet’en agree to sign memorandum on rights and title with B.C., Ottawa

Details surrounding the deal have not been released and remain confidential

