Morning Start: Kootenay Lake never freezes over in the winter

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Wednesday, April 29

In case you missed it:

Halcyon Hot Springs Resort staff have received threats while working during the COVID-19 crisis.

The City of Castlegar is delaying property tax penalties for three months.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that Kootenay Lake never completely freezes over in the winter?

In the past, the west arm of the lake would sometimes freeze over near Nelson.

Weather forecast by Environment Canada on Wednesday.

In Rossland:

There will be periods of rain with a high of 17 C.

In Castlegar:

There will be periods of rain with a high of 17 C.

In Nakusp:

There will be rain in the region with a high of 12 C.

Video of the day:

