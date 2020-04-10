This early (ca.1915) view of the Edgewood Lumber Company Sawmill (later, Wm. Waldie & Sons). File photo

Morning Start: How much do you know about the history of Castlegar?

Here is your morning start for Friday, April 10

In case you missed it:

RCMP are continuing to search for armed suspects that broke into a Castlegar home on April 8.

Click here for the story.

City councillors have decided to stick to a 2.5 per cent property tax increase for Rossland households in 2020.

Click here for the story.

Fun Fact of the day:

Did you know that Castlegar was incorporated as a town in 1966? Approximately 9000 people live in the town, which is situated at the confluence of two rivers in the Kootenay Rockies.

Edward Mahon named the town after his hometown of Castlegar, Ireland in the early 1800’s.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada on Monday:

In Rossland:

It will be mainly sunny in the region with a high of 19 C.

In Nakusp:

It will be a mix of sun and cloud in the region with a high of 15 C.

In Castlegar:

It will be mainly sunny in the region with a high of 19 C.

READ MORE: March job losses just ‘a tiny snapshot’ of full impact of COVID-19: B.C. professor

Trending Now

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s top doctor details prescription for safe long weekend
Next story
VIDEO: Easter festivities may be scaled back, but it can still be a fun holiday

Just Posted

One dead in Balfour house fire

Police are investigating, calling the fire ‘suspicious’

Canadian police to make home visits to enforce mandatory quarantine for travellers

Police forces have been asked to help verify Canadians are complying with the Quarantine Act

Morning Start: How much do you know about the history of Castlegar?

Here is your morning start for Friday, April 10

BC Housing enlists Nelson hotels, Kalein Centre for COVID-19 isolation spaces

The service is for people either at-risk of or currently homeless

Nakusp business completes first set of masks for residents in midst of COVID-19 pandemic

Vulnerable residents and essential workers can now contact Your Green Kitchen to place order

VIDEO: Easter festivities may be scaled back, but it can still be a fun holiday

COVID-19 circumstances have dictated that the holidays may not be perfect

B.C. jails grant early release for close to 100 inmates due to COVID-19

The move, which impacts offenders serving intermittent sentences, is to prevent spread of virus

COVID-19 world update: U.S. to start antibody tests; drones enforce lockdown in Italy

Comprehensive update of coronavirus news from around the world

Lower Mainland hunting store sees 200% increase in firearm sales

Co-owner of Wanstalls says increase due to a variety of reasons

People needing addiction services feeling ‘abandoned’ during pandemic

The province is trying to increase access to addiction care through a phone line of experts, doctors

COVID-19: B.C. ER nurse self-isolates in travel trailer, apart from family

Marcia Kent says situation is difficult but worth it to keep twin boys safe

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

$300 to $500 to landlords for April, May and June if eligible

Reality TV show about bodybuilders still filming in Okanagan, amid COVID-19

Five bodybuilders from across the country flew to Kelowna to move into a house for a reality TV show

Most Read