Morning Start: How much do you know about the history of Castlegar?

Here is your morning start for Friday, April 10

This early (ca.1915) view of the Edgewood Lumber Company Sawmill (later, Wm. Waldie & Sons). File photo

In case you missed it:

RCMP are continuing to search for armed suspects that broke into a Castlegar home on April 8.

City councillors have decided to stick to a 2.5 per cent property tax increase for Rossland households in 2020.

Fun Fact of the day:

Did you know that Castlegar was incorporated as a town in 1966? Approximately 9000 people live in the town, which is situated at the confluence of two rivers in the Kootenay Rockies.

Edward Mahon named the town after his hometown of Castlegar, Ireland in the early 1800’s.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada on Monday:

In Rossland:

It will be mainly sunny in the region with a high of 19 C.

In Nakusp:

It will be a mix of sun and cloud in the region with a high of 15 C.

In Castlegar:

It will be mainly sunny in the region with a high of 19 C.

