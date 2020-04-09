Morning Start: How much do you know about Edgewood’s past?

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Thursday, April 9

In case you missed it:

A Nakusp and Kelowna business have partnered up to make face masks during the COVID-19 crisis.

March turned out to be drier and colder on average in Castlegar.

Fun Fact of the day:

Did you know that the community of Edgewood had to be relocated due to the construction of the Hugh Keenleyside Dam? The dam became operational in 1968 and flooded and destroyed the original town site.

Edgewood was one of three communities in the Arrow Lakes region that were flooded after the dam was constructed.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada on Monday:

In Rossland:

Sunny skies will dominate the region with a high of 21 C .

In Nakusp:

It will be mainly sunny in the region with a high of 16 C.

In Castlegar:

Sunny and clear conditions will prevail in the region with a high of 21 C.

Video of the day:

