Members of the Edgewood Soccer Team. File photo

Morning Start: How much do you know about Edgewood’s past?

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Thursday, April 9

In case you missed it:

A Nakusp and Kelowna business have partnered up to make face masks during the COVID-19 crisis.

March turned out to be drier and colder on average in Castlegar.

Fun Fact of the day:

Did you know that the community of Edgewood had to be relocated due to the construction of the Hugh Keenleyside Dam? The dam became operational in 1968 and flooded and destroyed the original town site.

Edgewood was one of three communities in the Arrow Lakes region that were flooded after the dam was constructed.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada on Monday:

In Rossland:

Sunny skies will dominate the region with a high of 21 C .

In Nakusp:

It will be mainly sunny in the region with a high of 16 C.

In Castlegar:

Sunny and clear conditions will prevail in the region with a high of 21 C.

Video of the day:

READ MORE: Castlegar wedding shows love conquers all

BC Housing enlists Nelson hotels, Kalein Centre for COVID-19 isolation spaces

The service is for people either at-risk of or currently homeless

COVID-19 leaves Nelson couple with devastating choice

Sebastien De Marre and Marie-Paule Brisson won’t leave their foster children behind in Haiti

Nakusp and Kelowna businesses partner up to make face masks during COVID-19 crisis

The businesses expect to deliver their first set of masks on April 7 or 8

Castlegar wedding shows love conquers all

Brandon Melanson and Kimberly Patricia Melanson were married at Millennium Park last week.

VIDEO: B.C. singer creates frontline workers tribute song

Cambree Lovesy’s song saluting those battling COVID-19 draws interest online

Reality TV show about bodybuilders still filming in Okanagan, amid COVID-19

Five bodybuilders from across the country flew to Kelowna to move into a house for a reality TV show

B.C.’s top doctor details prescription for safe long weekend

Yes, it includes hosting an online cooking show

March job losses just ‘a tiny snapshot’ of full impact of COVID-19: B.C. professor

Some sectors and demographics likely to be hardest hit

COVID-19 death toll reaches 50 in B.C., while daily case count steadies

B.C. records 34 new cases in the province, bringing total active confirmed cases to 462

Researchers to study whether plasma of recovered patients can treat COVID-19

Plasma is the liquid portion of the blood that contains the antibodies that protect against illness

Grand Forks conservation officer steps up to buy groceries for quarantined snowbirds from Kitimat

‘In these times of need, when people in the community need something like that done, it’s a no-brainer’

B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

$300 to $500 to landlords for April, May and June if eligible

Schools re-open in Nelson and Creston, but only for children of front-line workers

School District 8 is providing on-site education for certain families during the pandemic

