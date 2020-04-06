Morning Start: Experience the world’s longest ice skating path

Fun Fact of the day:

Did you know that the Whiteway on Lake Windermere is the world’s longest skating path? In the winter, the trail stretches over 30 kilometres and connects the communities of Invermere and Windermere in the East Kootenay.

The Toby Creek Nordic Ski Club helps to maintain the ice skating track, which is accessible from Kinsmen Beach in Invermere and Windermere Beach in Windermere.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada on Monday:

In Rossland:

Sunny skies will dominate the region on Monday with a high of 13 C .

In Nakusp:

It will be clear and sunny in the region with a high of 11 C.

In Castlegar:

Sunny and clear conditions will prevail in the region with a high of 13 C.

In case you missed it:

A Nakusp store has started a home delivery service run only off of tips to help its residents out during the COVID-19 crisis.

Video of the day:

