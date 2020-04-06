Morning Start: Experience the world’s longest ice skating path

Your morning start for Monday, April 6

Fun Fact of the day:

Did you know that the Whiteway on Lake Windermere is the world’s longest skating path? In the winter, the trail stretches over 30 kilometres and connects the communities of Invermere and Windermere in the East Kootenay.

The Toby Creek Nordic Ski Club helps to maintain the ice skating track, which is accessible from Kinsmen Beach in Invermere and Windermere Beach in Windermere.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada on Monday:

In Rossland:

Sunny skies will dominate the region on Monday with a high of 13 C .

In Nakusp:

It will be clear and sunny in the region with a high of 11 C.

In Castlegar:

Sunny and clear conditions will prevail in the region with a high of 13 C.

A Nakusp store has started a home delivery service run only off of tips to help its residents out during the COVID-19 crisis.

Easter Bunny not a COVID-19 carrier, allowed to do drop offs

Nakusp business struggle to stay afloat during COVID-19 crisis

One local business has reported a 90 per cent loss in sales over last month

B.C. firefighters only responding to most life-threatening calls during COVID-19 pandemic

The directive comes after province spoke with paramedics, fire services, according to top doctor

‘An extra $220 every 90 days’: B.C. patients pay more dispensing fees due to prescription limits

Kelowna woman says it’s outrageous to charge for refills every 30 days

Nakusp store launches delivery service by donation for those in need during COVID-19 crisis

Hilltop Convenience Store has been getting up to three calls a day for the service

Castlegar hospice director says COVID-19 measures make serving the dying heartbreaking

Social distancing brings big challenges to offering support

Recovery rate tops 60% but B.C. records death of man in his 40s due to COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry says 783 people have recoverd

B.C. clears more acute hospital beds as COVID-19 case growth slows

Province holding about 40% of beds empty for peak still to come

As 500K+ apply for emergency benefit, Trudeau says aid coming for Canadians left behind

Canada Emergency Response Benefit provides $2,000 per month

Wearing non-medical masks can stop spread of COVID-19 before symptoms start: Tam

Health officials had previously not recommended wearing them

UPDATE: UK PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care after COVID-19 symptoms worse

He has been quarantined in his Downing St. residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26

Travellers, travel agents ‘in agony’ over refund policies and customer service

Many Canadian carriers are offering customers flights rebookings or travel vouchers — but not refunds

Introverted and extroverted kids likely to react differently to COVID-19 restrictions

B.C. child psychologist says your parenting approach can’t be one-size fits all in social isolation

B.C. begins taking submissions for $2M COVID-19 research fund

Rural health, impact of shifting hospital resources among priorities

Easter Bunny not a COVID-19 carrier, allowed to do drop offs

World Health Organization grants permission to Bunny as he cannot transfer the virus

