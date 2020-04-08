Morning start: Dive deep into an elusive Nakusp hot springs

Here is your morning start for Wednesday, April 8

Have you visited Halfway Hot Springs? File photo

Fun Fact of the Day:

Did you know that there is more than one hot spring around Nakusp? Halfway Hot Springs is located northeast of Nakusp and features various pools, a campsite and a stunning waterfall.

To get to Halfway Hot Springs in the winter, you must embark on a 11 kilometer trek down a forest service road to get there.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada on Wednesday:

In Rossland:

It will be sunny in Rossland with a high of 17 C.

In Nakusp:

It will be sunny in Nakusp with a high of 17 C.

In Castlegar:

It will be sunny in Castlegar with a high of 17 C.

In case you missed it:

Rossland city councillors have issued a development permit for a new city hall and affordable housing development.

Video of the day:

