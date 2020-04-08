Morning start: Dive deep into an elusive Nakusp hot springs

Fun Fact of the Day:
Did you know that there is more than one hot spring around Nakusp? Halfway Hot Springs is located northeast of Nakusp and features various pools, a campsite and a stunning waterfall.
View this post on Instagram
On a cloudy fall day, there’s nowhere else I’d rather be. Recently I spent a weekend escaping the city in Revelstoke. The last thing I did before getting in my car to drive home was soak in this beautiful hot spring. It was soooo hard to leave. I’ve been thinking about the small town life lately. In so many ways it’s pulling me in. Traditional territory of the Ktunaxa, Secwepemc, Sinixt, and Okanagan First Nations. Thanks for hosting me @seerevelstoke and @wild.pr 😃 ⛰ ⛰ ⛰ ⛰ #revelstoke #therealstoke #halfwayriver #halfwayriverhotsprings #halfwayhotsprings #hotsprings #explorebc #kootrocks #kootenays #explorecanada #wildernessculture #womenwhoexplore #sheexplores #outdoorwomen #optoutside #goodtimesoutside #mecambassador @mec
To get to Halfway Hot Springs in the winter, you must embark on a 11 kilometer trek down a forest service road to get there.
View this post on Instagram
First adventure of 2020: An overnight 22km snowshoe winter camping adventure with some hot springs. . . . #adventure #adventurelife #mountains #mountainman #hotspring #snow #somuchsnow #itdoesntstopsnowing #sony #sonyalpha7iii #bealpha #explore #exploremore #discoverbc #hike #hiking #hikes #hotsprings #halfwayhotsprings #winterhotsprings #canada #explorecanada #snowshoeing #snowshoe #hiker #mountainlife
Weather forecast according to Environment Canada on Wednesday:
In Rossland:
It will be sunny in Rossland with a high of 17 C.
In Nakusp:
It will be sunny in Nakusp with a high of 17 C.
In Castlegar:
It will be sunny in Castlegar with a high of 17 C.
In case you missed it:
Rossland city councillors have issued a development permit for a new city hall and affordable housing development.
Video of the day: