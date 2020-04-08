Have you visited Halfway Hot Springs? File photo

Morning start: Dive deep into an elusive Nakusp hot springs

Here is your morning start for Wednesday, April 8

Fun Fact of the Day:

Did you know that there is more than one hot spring around Nakusp? Halfway Hot Springs is located northeast of Nakusp and features various pools, a campsite and a stunning waterfall.

View this post on Instagram

On a cloudy fall day, there’s nowhere else I’d rather be. Recently I spent a weekend escaping the city in Revelstoke. The last thing I did before getting in my car to drive home was soak in this beautiful hot spring. It was soooo hard to leave. I’ve been thinking about the small town life lately. In so many ways it’s pulling me in. Traditional territory of the Ktunaxa, Secwepemc, Sinixt, and Okanagan First Nations. Thanks for hosting me @seerevelstoke and @wild.pr 😃 ⛰ ⛰ ⛰ ⛰ #revelstoke #therealstoke #halfwayriver #halfwayriverhotsprings #halfwayhotsprings #hotsprings #explorebc #kootrocks #kootenays #explorecanada #wildernessculture #womenwhoexplore #sheexplores #outdoorwomen #optoutside #goodtimesoutside #mecambassador @mec

A post shared by Taryn (@happiestoutdoors) on

To get to Halfway Hot Springs in the winter, you must embark on a 11 kilometer trek down a forest service road to get there.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada on Wednesday:

In Rossland:

It will be sunny in Rossland with a high of 17 C.

In Nakusp:

It will be sunny in Nakusp with a high of 17 C.

In Castlegar:

It will be sunny in Castlegar with a high of 17 C.

In case you missed it:

Rossland city councillors have issued a development permit for a new city hall and affordable housing development.

Click here for the story.

Video of the day:

Read more: Utility bill relief coming for Castlegar residents

Most Read