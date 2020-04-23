Morning Start: Bighorn Sheep are plentiful around this one Kootenay town

In case you missed it:
The City of Castlegar has received its first reports of rats in the community.
Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore is determined to proceed with a $15 million development in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.
Fun fact of the day:
Did you know that Elkford has one of the largest Bighorn Sheep populations in North America? The animal often grazes on grass and vegetation along the mountain slopes above the town.
View this post on Instagram
___Bighorn Ram ************************************************ #ram #wildsheep #wildsheepfoundation #bighornsheep #bighorn #fullcurl #wildlifeplanet #wildlifeconservation #bighornram #natgeoyourshot #natgeowildlife #sci #naturephotography #live_love_wildlife #world_bestnature #world_bestanimal #wildlife #ig_naturelovers #igdaily #yellowstonenationalpark #nps #whatgetsyououtdoors #naturesbeauty #biggamehunting
The animal lives in groups ranging between 10 to 100 sheep.
Weather forecast by Environment Canada on Thursday:
In Rossland:
There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers in the region with a high of 17 C.
In Castlegar:
There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers in the region with a high of 17 C.
In Nakusp:
There will be a 70 per cent chance of showers in the region with a high of 12 C.
Video of the day:
@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.