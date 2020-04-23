Morning Start: Bighorn Sheep are plentiful around this one Kootenay town

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Thursday, April 23

In case you missed it:

The City of Castlegar has received its first reports of rats in the community.

Click here for the story.

Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore is determined to proceed with a $15 million development in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

Click here for the story.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that Elkford has one of the largest Bighorn Sheep populations in North America? The animal often grazes on grass and vegetation along the mountain slopes above the town.

The animal lives in groups ranging between 10 to 100 sheep.

Weather forecast by Environment Canada on Thursday:

In Rossland:

There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers in the region with a high of 17 C.

In Castlegar:

There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers in the region with a high of 17 C.

In Nakusp:

There will be a 70 per cent chance of showers in the region with a high of 12 C.

Video of the day:

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.