With a separation of 60 million kilometres on Oct. 6 Mars is big and bright. (Damian Peach photo)

Look for Mars in the Kootenay sky, tonight

With a separation of 60 million kilometres on October 6 Mars is big and bright.

Over the past few months, the planet Mars has been steadily brightening and is now at its peak.

While it takes Earth 365 days to orbit once around the sun, Mars lies farther away from the sun taking 687 days to complete one lap. Every 26 months and an odd number of days, Earth catches up with slower Mars, allowing us to see greater detail on its surface through the eyepiece of a telescope.

With a separation of 60 million kilometres on October 6 Mars is big and bright.

Previous: Mysterious fireball rips through Kootenay sky

Dubbed the “red” planet, Mars appears more orange than red and is the result of a large amount of rust otherwise known as iron oxide that covers much of the Martian landscape. It is now rising in the east after sunset and is visible all night long. Jupiter and Saturn are still seen in the western sky and set at midnight.

Mercury is also in the west close to the Sun and harder to locate.

Before the night ends, brilliant Venus is seen rising in the east around 4 a.m. The days of the week were derived from these five wandering planets along with the Sun and the moon.

As the latter months of 2020 tick by, Mars will continue to dim as our distance increases. Our next close encounter occurs in December 2022.

Ever since the first successful flyby by NASA’s Mariner 4 in July of 1965, dozens of missions have been sent to Mars to learn its secrets and answer to the ultimate question, is there life on Mars?

With the help of orbiters, landers and rovers, more and more discoveries are being made.

One of the key ingredient to finding life is water. Every living organism on Earth requires water and scientist believe Mars had oceans some three billion years ago. As the planet continued to cool from its early creation, it lost its magnetic field protecting it from deadly solar radiation.

The solar winds blew away the atmosphere and the water evaporated.

There have been more recent discoveries of saltwater locked up in the permafrost.

The next mission carrying and rover Perseverance and a small helicopter named Ingenuity is currently on its seven-month journey to reach the planet in February 2021.

Known as “The Backyard Astronomer”, Gary Boyle is an astronomy educator, guest speaker and monthly columnist for the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Astronomy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: B.C. priests host drive-thru pet blessings to mark St. Francis Day
Next story
Urban wildlife Part I: The East Kootenay birds of summer

Just Posted

Interior Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Two new cases are linked to an outbreak at a Kelowna church

Creston RCMP investigating after Jordan’s Cabin destroyed by fire

Police responded to a call at around 2:28 a.m. on Sept. 29 from a witness who was driving by the structure on Highway 3 and saw the fire

Six candidates running in Kootenay West riding

The Kootenay West riding includes Castlegar, Trail, Rossland, Slocan, New Denver and Nakusp

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the Interior Health region is at 535

Nakusp Rotary Club to hold virtual auction

People will be able to bid on hotel vouchers, gift certificates and piles of firewood

Urban wildlife Part I: The East Kootenay birds of summer

The work of local photographers printed in the pages of the East Kootenay Advertiser over the summer of 2020. Part I.

Nelson writer publishes memoir of lesbian marriage and adoption of twins

Jane Byers’ Small Courage recounts the creation of a loving family life despite discrimination

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP launches platform with more borrowing

News COVID-19 payments up to $1,000 per household

Murder trial begins for two men charged in decade-old shooting outside Cranbrook

An innocent couple was killed in a targeted shooting that was a case of mistaken identity

Cranbrook RCMP urge caution after 5 instances of vehicles not stopping for school busses

Most of the reports involve drivers who are travelling on the opposite side of the road

B.C. nurse suspended for not following COVID-19 protocols

The B.C. College of Nursing Professionals said the nurse failed to adhere to science-based infection control practices

59% of B.C. teachers say COVID-19 safety measures in schools are inadequate: BCTF poll

Students have made up less than 10 per cent of B.C.’s cases, health officials say

Toddler dies after car crash that sent mother to hospital in Coquitlam

The toddler and mother were both taken to hospital; the mother has serious injuries

B.C. VOTES 2020: BC Liberals vow to end ICBC monopoly, open market to private insurance

NDP promises rate cut, COVID-19 rebate for 2021

Most Read