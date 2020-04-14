Kootenay morning start: How much do you know about Trail?

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Tuesday, April 14

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that the City of Trail was incorporated on June 14, 1901? Gold and copper were discovered on the face of Red Mountain in the 1890’s, which helped to establish both Trail and Rossland in the West Kootenay region.

A smelter and numerous mines have also helped to bring stable employment to Trail over the decades.

In case you missed it:

Nelson rappers have released a song called ‘COVID-19’.

The West Kootenay Regional Airport is facing financial challenges due to COVID-19.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada on Monday:

In Rossland:

A chance of showers will be in store for the region with a high of 12 C.

In Nakusp:

There will be a chance of showers in the region with a high of 12 C.C.

In Castlegar:

A chance of showers will be in store for the region with a high of 14 C.

