Kootenay Morning Start: How much do you know about Rossland?

Fun Fact of the day:
Did you know the population of Rossland was around 7000 people in 1897? That’s almost double compared to what it is today.
As mining activity ramped up around Rossland in the 1890’s, many people moved to the town looking for employment. At one point, the town had 42 saloons, 17 law firms and four banks.
View this post on Instagram
"There's no reason to stay indoors when it starts getting cold ❄️ "~ @venturegreenphotography . We couldn't agree more! Remember, with colder weather approaching, no matter what outdoor activity you are planning, it is so important to be prepared. Follow the three Ts—trip planning, training, and taking the essentials. @bcadvsmart is a great resource to help you get informed before heading outdoors. It's no fun to be cold or ill-prepared! Photo credit @venturegreenphotography #rossland #kootrocks #exploreBC #exploreCanada.
In case you missed it:
The Castlegar Library is doing what it can to keep people busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A house fire near Balfour has claimed the life of one person.
Weather forecast according to Environment Canada on Monday:
In Rossland
It will be mainly sunny in the region with a high of 13 C.
In Nakusp:
It will be mainly sunny in the region with a high of 11 C.
In Castlegar:
It will be mainly sunny in the region with a high of 13 C.
Video of the Day:
@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.