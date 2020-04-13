File photo

Kootenay Morning Start: How much do you know about Rossland?

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Monday, April 13

Fun Fact of the day:

Did you know the population of Rossland was around 7000 people in 1897? That’s almost double compared to what it is today.

As mining activity ramped up around Rossland in the 1890’s, many people moved to the town looking for employment. At one point, the town had 42 saloons, 17 law firms and four banks.

The Castlegar Library is doing what it can to keep people busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A house fire near Balfour has claimed the life of one person.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada on Monday:

In Rossland

It will be mainly sunny in the region with a high of 13 C.

In Nakusp:

It will be mainly sunny in the region with a high of 11 C.

In Castlegar:

It will be mainly sunny in the region with a high of 13 C.

Morning Start: How much do you know about Edgewood’s past?

