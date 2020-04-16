Kootenay morning start: Endangered species living in Kootenay National Park

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Thursday, April 16

In case you missed it:

The first COVID-19 death has been confirmed in the Interior Health region.

Twin Rivers Elementary School staff in Castlegar have created an inspirational video for their students during the COVID-19 crisis.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that the American badger and the Little brown bat are two endangered species living in Kootenay National Park?

The badger is known to run quickly with its short powerful legs while the bat is known to eat half of its weight in insects per night.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada on Thursday

In Rossland:

Sunny skies will dominate the region with a high of 16 C.

In Nakusp:

It will be mainly sunny in the region with a high of 13 C.

In Castlegar:

Sunny skies will dominate the region with a high of 16 C.

