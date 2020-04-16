Wiki Commons file

Kootenay morning start: Endangered species living in Kootenay National Park

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Thursday, April 16

In case you missed it:

The first COVID-19 death has been confirmed in the Interior Health region.

Twin Rivers Elementary School staff in Castlegar have created an inspirational video for their students during the COVID-19 crisis.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that the American badger and the Little brown bat are two endangered species living in Kootenay National Park?

The badger is known to run quickly with its short powerful legs while the bat is known to eat half of its weight in insects per night.

Look at this stout sweetheart, an American badger (Taxidea taxus), photographed by Donald Quintana Nature and Wildlife Photography at the Merced National Wildlife Refuge. Donald is a wildlife photographer who gives nature tours and workshops, and had this to say about the badger shown here. "As my friend, Gary Kunkel would say, 'Badgers are awesome,' and I would have to agree. They are members of the weasel family, Mustelidae. Who would have thought, that these are essentially really plump and flat weasels? I’ve seen a few during my time as a nature and wildlife photographer In Yellowstone, but this was a first for my Merced NWR tours." He explained that the badger had been sighted by locals, but the general consensus was to keep things quiet. "The reason being, to not create a circus around the sighting," he writes. "If you have ever been to Yellowstone, you know what a bear jam is, a badger jam can be just as crazy." Is it any wonder? Badgers are indeed awesome! #treehugger #thphotooftheday #badger #badgerphotography #americanbadger #mercednationalwildliferefuge #wildlifephoto

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada on Thursday

In Rossland:

Sunny skies will dominate the region with a high of 16 C.

In Nakusp:

It will be mainly sunny in the region with a high of 13 C.

In Castlegar:

Sunny skies will dominate the region with a high of 16 C.

Video of the day:

Most Read