Kootenay morning start: Discover the history and beauty of New Denver

Slocan Lake is seen in a ca. 1905 postcard by Richard Trueman. (Greg Nesteroff collection)

Discover the history and beauty of New Denver

Tuesday, April 7

Fun Fact of the day:

Did you know that New Denver was originally called Eldorado? It was initially named Eldorado City in the hope that its fortune would be found in gold.

The village was incorporated in 1929 and currently has a population of 500 people.

New Denver is located along the eastern shore of Slocan Lake and is nestled deep in the Selkirk Mountain range.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada on Tuesday:

In Rossland:

It will be mostly sunny in Rossland with a high of 12 C.

In Nakusp:

It will be mainly sunny in Nakusp with a high of 12 C.

In Castlegar:

It will be mainly sunny skies in Castlegar with a high of 12 C.

