Kootenay morning start: Discover the history and beauty of New Denver

Did you know that New Denver was originally called Eldorado? It was initially named Eldorado City in the hope that its fortune would be found in gold.

The village was incorporated in 1929 and currently has a population of 500 people.

New Denver is located along the eastern shore of Slocan Lake and is nestled deep in the Selkirk Mountain range.

In Rossland:

It will be mostly sunny in Rossland with a high of 12 C.

In Nakusp:

It will be mainly sunny in Nakusp with a high of 12 C.

In Castlegar:

It will be mainly sunny skies in Castlegar with a high of 12 C.

