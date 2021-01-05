Crowe grad Agnes Hamill is encouraging locals to make a New Year’s food resolution to go vegetarian, maybe even vegan, in 2021. There’s plenty of recipes and helpful tips online to start a new plant-based diet for ‘Veganuary.’ Photo: Vivienne Hurley

Kootenay grad encourages locals to live ‘Life on the Veg’

Log on to veganuary.com, to join or support the 31-day vegan challenge in January.

By Vivienne Hurley

As part of her Environmental Science 12 ‘Passion Project’, 17 year-old Crowe grad Agnes Hamill is encouraging others to embrace a more plant-based diet during 2021 to “live life on the veg,” help save the planet, and adopt a better, more sustainable future.

She is also urging local eateries to introduce more variety and creativity in their menus to make a plant based food transition more palatable for newbies to the movement while giving established vegetarians and vegans more reasons to dine out and support local with options that venture beyond the usual pizzas, burgers, and taco fare.

“With everything going on in the world right now, I imagine that being environmentally friendly isn’t exactly on the top of everyone’s to do list,” says Agnes who has been vegetarian for the last three years and has been making the gradual transition to vegan over the last 12 months to echo her values in her dietary choices.

She also headed Crowe’s student-led march for climate change action in 2019.

“Watching the documentary ‘Cowspiracy’ was the personal game-changer for me which highlights the massive impact of taking meat and dairy off the plate or even slowly reducing our reliance on it; it’s the most effective way of reducing water consumption and CO2 emissions than any other course of action,” Agnes said.

“Making small changes in the way each of us shops, eats and cooks can have a huge impact on the planet and can change our entire lives. Going plant-based also reduces grocery bills and can make us feel good so, it’s a win-win. It doesn’t need to be an overwhelming new year challenge. There are loads of free online resources out there to help whip up veggie and vegan meals that are quick, easy and cheap to prepare as well as many local suppliers and artisans who can support a more sustainable shift,” she adds.

“Just give it a go, you have nothing to lose!”

If you’re looking for a new food resolution for 2021 and beyond, are interested in trying a plant-based diet or making a temporary switch to veganism, even if it’s just for a single day a week, ‘Veganuary’ is a good place to start, for individuals and businesses alike.

Log on to veganuary.com, to join or support the 31-day vegan challenge in January.

The website is a free resource with lots of inspiration, advice and recipe ideas that meat eaters can enjoy too.

“I really don’t want to be preachy, and I’m not even fully there myself,” says Agnes. “But it will be vegans that save the world!”

Trebek’s last new ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes airing with a tribute

Most Read