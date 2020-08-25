FILE In this Jan. 31, 2014 file photo, a KFC sign hangs in Saugus, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

KFC suspends ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fried chicken chain says slogan is inappopriate amid a pandemic

A famous fried chicken chain has suspended its slogan amid the pandemic, citing its inappropriateness in current times.

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) said that although its “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good” slogan has served it well for 64 years, it seems a little “off” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We find ourselves in a unique situation—having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment. While we are pausing the use of “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good,” rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit,” said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC.

But fans of the fried chicken chain shouldn’t worry; when the pandemic comes to an end, the slogan will return.

ALSO READ: B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusfast food

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horoscopes for the week of August 24

Just Posted

Person steals $20,000 ATV from Arrow Lakes property

The incident occurred on Saddleview Road around Aug. 17

Trust invites feedback on strategic plan draft

Columbia Basin Trust asks for feedback from residents to help guide future activities

Crews extinguish two fires burning within 15 kilometres of Nakusp

Another fire that was burning within four kilometres of Highway 31 has also been extinguished

Evacuation alert issued for Lebahdo, Little Slocan, Passmore and Vallican

Alert is due to the Talbot Creek wildfire

UPDATE: Rose Garden Cafe employee in Nelson tests negative for COVID-19

One of the cafe’s employees had been contacted by the provincial contact tracing program

VIDEO: Orcas hunt otters off coast of Vancouver Island

Denman Island family records a ‘once in a lifetime’ show from their home

B.C. study finds 25% of people think health-care workers shouldn’t be out in public

One-third said they didn’t want to be anywhere near a health-care worker

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

KFC suspends ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fried chicken chain says slogan is inappopriate amid a pandemic

U.S.-Canada border closure hurts Washington state town

Point Roberts is only accessible by land from Canada

Stats Canada survey suggests some Canadians worried about safety of COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Tam says she is concerned about misinformation spread online about vaccines

Horoscopes for the week of August 24

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

COVID-19 makes broader online access urgent, B.C. MLAs say

Colleges, universities face reduced tuition revenue

Most Read