Suzette Mayr accepts her award as the 2022 Scotiabank Giller Prize winner in Toronto, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Mayr, Tsering Yangzom Lama and Emma Hooper are among the Canadian authors longlisted for the inaugural Carol Shields Prize for Fiction. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Suzette Mayr accepts her award as the 2022 Scotiabank Giller Prize winner in Toronto, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Mayr, Tsering Yangzom Lama and Emma Hooper are among the Canadian authors longlisted for the inaugural Carol Shields Prize for Fiction. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Giller Prize long list revealed for Canada’s top authors of 2023

12 titles were chosen from a record number of 145 book submissions

David Bergen, Sarah Bernstein and Kathryn Kuitenbrouwer are among the authors on the long list for this year’s Scotiabank Giller Prize.

Last year’s winner, Suzette Mayr, revealed the list in St. John’s, N.L., at an event that kicked off the 30th anniversary of the Canadian literary prize.

Bergen, who won the 2005 Scotiabank Giller Prize for his novel “The Time In Between,” made the 2023 long list with “Away from the Dead,” published by Goose Lane Editions.

Bernstein received a nod for her second novel “Study for Obedience,” published by Knopf Canada, which also made the long list for the prestigious Booker Prize earlier this summer.

Also on the list is Kuitenbrouwer’s “Wait Softly Brother,” a novel published by Wolsak & Wynn that has been described as autobiographical fiction.

Organizers say the 12 titles were chosen from a record number of 145 book submissions made by publishers across Canada and the short list for the prize will be announced on Oct. 11.

The Scotiabank Giller Prize awards $100,000 to the author of the best Canadian novel, graphic novel or short story collection published in English, and $10,000 to each of the finalists.

The winner will be announced on Nov. 13 during a broadcast on CBC and the CBC Gem streaming service.

Other titles on the long list are:

-Eleanor Catton’s novel “Birnam Wood,” published by McClelland & Stewart;

-Kevin Chong’s novel “The Double Life of Benson Yu,” published by Simon & Schuster;

-Nina Dunic’s novel “The Clarion,” published by Invisible Publishing;

-Erum Shazia Hasan’s novel “We Meant Well,” published by ECW Press;

-Dionne Irving’s short story collection, “The Islands: Stories,” published by Catapult Press;

-Menaka Raman-Wilms’ novel “The Rooftop Garden,” published by Nightwood Editions;

-CS Richardson’s novel “All The Colour in the World,” published by Knopf Canada. (Richardson previously made the 2012 long list for his novel “The Emperor of Paris”);

-Kasia Von Schaik’s short story collection “We Have Never Lived on Earth,” published by The University of Alberta Press;

-Deborah Willis’ novel “Girlfriend on Mars,” published by Hamish Hamilton.

READ ALSO: Suzette Mayr wins $100K Scotiabank Giller Prize for ‘The Sleeping Car Porter’

authorLiterature

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rolling Stones set to drop Hackney Diamonds, first new music in years
Next story
Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

Just Posted

Three experienced city staff employees have departed, and a third is leaving at month end. “75 years of collective experience has walked out the door,” says Sandy Santori, a former 21-year Trail politician. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Former Trail mayor: ‘Our city has reached an all-time low’

Photo: Trail Times
18 cases in COVID outbreak at Trail hospital

The 2022 Bears and Toads Nature Walk with WildSafeBC and Valhalla Wilderness Society. (WildSafe BC)
BC Goes Wild events to take place in Arrow Lakes region

A jury in a coroner’s inquest into the police killing of a B.C. man eight years ago says the province and the RCMP should speed up the introduction of police body cameras. An RCMP officer wears a body camera in Bible Hill, N.S. on Sunday, April 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Body cams, dash cams priority for jury in Waylon Edey inquest