Black Press Media reporters win big at B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Black Press Media journalists were shining bright during the 2022 BCYCNA Ma Murray Awards, which were held in person on Saturday (May 14) for the first time in three years.

Hosted by the BC & Yukon Community News Media Association, the awards honour and celebrate the work of community journalists across the province for advertising, photography, writing and overall newspaper excellence.

Black Press Media news teams received 88 nominations in 42 out of the 45 award categories.

Brennan Phillips of the Penticton Western News, K-J Millar of the Prince Rupert Northern View and Jane Skrypnek of Black Press Media shared the honour of New Journalist of the Year.

A number of members of the Black Press Media team were honoured for their distinguished service to the Canadian news media industry, including owner and founder David Black, who received a Gold Quill Award for more than 50 years of service.

Those who garnered Silver Quills for more than 25 years of industry work included:

Alex Browne of the Peace Arch News

Lily Chan of Boulevard Magazine

Roger Knox of the Vernon Morning Star

John McKinley of Black Press Media

Philip Wolf of the Parksville Qualicum Beach News

Tom Zillich of the Surrey Now-Leader

Penny Sakamoto, whose career spanned nearly four decades, was presented with the Eric Dunning Award for Dedication and Service to the community news media industry.

Here are the Black Press Media winners (gold in bold, rankings in order):

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY A

• Tofino-Ucluelet Westerly News

• Eagle Valley News (bronze)

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY B

• Revelstoke Review

• Quesnel Cariboo Observer (silver)

• 100 Mile House Free Press (bronze)

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY C

• Grand Forks Gazette (bronze)

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY D

• Williams Lake Tribune (bronze)

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY E

• Parksville-Qualicum Beach News (bronze)

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY F

• Vernon Morning Star

• Peace Arch News (silver)

• Cowichan Valley Citizen (bronze)

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY G

• Surrey Now-Leader

ARTS & CULTURE WRITING AWARD

• Nelson Star – Tyler Harper

• Hope Standard – Adam Louis (silver)

• Kelowna Capital News – Aaron Hemens (bronze)

COLUMNIST AWARD

• Similkameen Spotlight – Andrea DeMeer

• Surrey Now-Leader – Beau Simpson (silver)

• Surrey Now-Leader – Tom Zytaruk (bronze)

EDITORIAL AWARD

• Campbell River Mirror – Alistair Taylor

• Fernie Free Press – Scott Tibballs (bronze)

ENVIRONMENTAL WRITING AWARD

• Tofino-Ucluelet Westerly News – Andrew Bailey

FEATURE ARTICLE AWARD, OVER 10,000

• Comox Valley Record – Erin Haluschak

• Comox Valley Record – Mike Chouinard (silver)

• Kelowna Capital News – Aaron Hemens, Michael Rodriguez, Jen Zielinski (bronze)

FEATURE ARTICLE AWARD, UNDER 10,000

• Kimberley Bulletin – Paul Rodgers

• The Northern View – K-J Millar (silver)

• Nelson Star – Tyler Harper (bronze)

FEATURE SERIES AWARD

• Yukon News – Haley Ritchie

• Agassiz-Harrison Observer – Grace Kennedy (bronze)

John Collison MEMORIAL AWARD FOR INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM

• Saanich News – Jane Skrypnek (silver)

Neville Shanks MEMORIAL AWARD FOR HISTORICAL WRITING

• Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal – Barbar Roden (silver)

• Nelson Star – Tyler Harper (bronze)

OUTDOOR RECREATION WRITING AWARD

• Nelson Star, Tyler Harper

• Castlegar News – Betsy Kline (bronze)

FEATURE PHOTO AWARD, OVER 10,000

• Nanaimo News Bulletin – Josef Jacobson

• Chilliwack Progress – Jenna Hauck (silver)

FEATURE PHOTO AWARD, UNDER 10,000

• The Northern View – K-J Millar (silver)

PHOTO ESSAY AWARD

• Campbell River Mirror – Marc Kiiteringham, Sean Feagan, Alistair Taylor, Taija Larmand

• Chilliwack Progress – Jenna Hauck (silver)

• Boulevard Magazine – Lia Crowe (bronze)

PORTRAIT/PERSONALITY PHOTO AWARD, OVER 10,000

• Boulevard Magazine – Don Denton

PORTRAIT/PERSONALITY PHOTO AWARD, UNDER 10,000

• Nelson Star – Bill Metcalfe

• The Northern View – K-J Millar (silver)

• Williams Lake Tribune – Angie Mindus (bronze)

SPORTS PHOTO AWARD, OVER 10,000

• Campbell River Mirror – Sean Feagan

• Peace Arch News – Aaron Hinks (silver)

SPORTS PHOTO AWARD, UNDER 10,000

• Quesnel Cariboo Observer – Cassidy Dankochik

• Lake Cowichan Gazette – Kevin Rothbauer (silver)

• Northern Sentinel – Jacob Lubberts (bronze)

SPOT NEWS PHOTO AWARD, OVER 10,000

• Campbell River Mirror – Marc Kitteringham

SPOT NEWS PHOTO AWARD, UNDER 10,000

• 100 Mile House Free Press – Patrick Davies

• Tofino-Ucluelet Westerly News – Nora O’Malley (silver)

• Similkameen Spotlight – Andrea DeMeer (bronze)

BREAKING NEWS VIDEO AWARD

• Quesnel Cariboo Observer – Cassidy Dankochik

• Grand Forks Gazette – Laurie Tritschler (silver)

• Vernon Morning Star – Jennifer Smith (bronze)

FEATURE VIDEO AWARD

• Campbell River Mirror – Sean Feagan

• Grand Forks Gazette – Laurie Tritschler (silver)

• Surrey Now-Leader – Tom Zillich (bronze)

MULTIMEDIA BREAKING NEWS STORY AWARD

• Kelowna Capital News – Paula Tran, Michael Rodriguez, Aaron Hemens, Jen Zielinski

• Vanderhoof Omineca Express – Aman Parhar, Ashley Wadhwani (silver)

• Cowichan Valley Citizen – Sarah Simpson, Kevin Rothbauer, Andrea Rondeau (bronze)

MULTIMEDIA FEATURE STORY AWARD

• Terrace Standard – Binny Paul

• Yukon News – Jim Elliot (silver)

• Kelowna Capital News – Aaron Hemens, Jen Zielinski (bronze)

COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD

• Goldstream News Gazette – Cathy Webster, Greater Victoria team

• Langley Advance-Times – Roxanne Hooper, Langley Advance-Times news team (silver)

MAGAZINE EXCELLENCE AWARD

• Boulevard Magazine

SPECIAL PUBLICATIONS AWARD, OVER 10,000

• Comox Valley Record/Trio Magazine – Erin Haluschak, Tammy Robinson, Ali Roddam, Artur Ciastkowski (silver)

SPECIAL PUBLICATIONS AWARD, UNDER 10,000

• Oak Bay News/Tweed Magazine – Susan Lundy, Michelle Gjerde Lily Chan, Dale Naftel (silver)

SPECIAL SECTION AWARD, OVER 10,000

• Abbotsford News – Eastern Fraser Valley Editorial and Sales team

• Saanich News – Janet Gairdner, Don Denton, Michelle Cabana (silver)

• Goldstream News Gazette – Michelle Cabana, Katie Engqvist, news team (bronze)

SPECIAL SECTION AWARD, UNDER 10,000

• 100 Mile House Free Press – Melissa Smalley, Kelly Sinoski, Patrick Davies, Martina Dopf

• Revelstoke Review – Myles Williamson, Sydney Watt (silver)

• Williams Lake Tribune – Kathy McLean, Angie Mindus, Monica Lamb-Yorski (bronze)

AD CAMPAIGN AWARD

• Boulevard Magazine – Lily Chan, Lia Crowe, Michelle Gjerde

• Revelstoke Review – Myles Williamson (bronze)

AD DESIGN AWARD, OVER 10,000

• Cloverdale Reporter – Cynthia Dunsmore (silver)

• Boulevard Magazine – Michelle Gjerde (bronze)

AD DESIGN AWARD UNDER 10,000

• Williams Lake Tribune – Gaylene Desautels, Kathy McLean

• 100 Mile House Free Press – Evan Fentiman, Martina Dopf (silver)

• 100 Mile House Free Press – Evan Fentiman, Martina Dopf (bronze)

ONLINE ADVERTISING AWARD

• Mission City Record – Jamie Hayes

• Langley-Advance Times – Shaulene Burkett (bronze)

READER ENGAGEMENT CAMPAIGN AWARD

• Victoria News – Michelle Cabana, Victoria News Team

• Nanaimo News Bulletin – Sean McCue

