Behold the Kootenay’s majestic ‘Ben Hur’

Photo: Brenda Haley
Brenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo, which leads into Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Photos: Brenda HaleyBrenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo, which leads into Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Photos: Brenda Haley
Photo: Brenda Haley
Brenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo, which leads into Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Photos: Brenda HaleyBrenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo, which leads into Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Photos: Brenda Haley
Brenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo, which leads into Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Photos: Brenda HaleyBrenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo, which leads into Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Photos: Brenda Haley
Photo: Brenda Haley
Brenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo, which leads into Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Photos: Brenda HaleyBrenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo, which leads into Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Photos: Brenda Haley
Brenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo, which leads into Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Photos: Brenda HaleyBrenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo, which leads into Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Photos: Brenda Haley

Brenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo.

Last year, Living Lakes Canada announced a pilot project to monitor the Ben Hur watershed, Ben Hur Lake in particular, described as a high alpine lake near Kaslo. The project aims to build upon understanding of the Ben Hur watershed where Living Lakes has operated a hydrometric station since 2013.

To learn more online search; Living Lakes Canada, Kootenay Watershed Science.

Living Lakes Canada

Living Lakes Canada facilitates collaboration in monitoring, restoration, and policy development initiatives for the long-term protection of Canada’s lakes, rivers, wetlands and watersheds impacted by climate risk.

The nonprofit has been leading water stewardship initiatives for almost two decades, working on specific projects across Canada and throughout British Columbia, including in the Columbia Basin watershed where they are based.

Read more: Kokanee Glacier Park, a wonderland in summer

Read more: Peak grandness in the West Kootenay (scroll down story for photos)


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC ParksHikingKootenaysOutdoors and RecreationPhotography

Previous story
Does adversity make you stronger? Scientists say not always

Just Posted

A still image from the security cameras at Jacobson Ford showing the suspect who stole the vehicle. (Contributed by Dan Berg)
VIDEO: West Kootenay man arrested following break-in at Revelstoke dealership

The City of Nelson’s organic waste co-ordinator Emily Mask at home with her FoodCycler. Compostable waste generally makes up 40 per cent of total household garbage. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson to launch countertop food waste treatment pilot in spring

Rossland and Trail Rotary Clubs are just two of countless Rotaries across the province that will miss out on community funds with the BC Gaming Policy Enforcement Branch’s cancellation of online Bingo. Photo: Mick Haupt/Unsplash
Kootenay Rotaries feel the pinch after gaming branch scuttles online Bingo

The incident happened on Tuesday. Photo: File
Update: Shots fired at Trail hospital; 1 person arrested