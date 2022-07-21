BC Parks expects an increase in campers this Parks Day weekend (file photo).

BC Parks expects an increase in campers this Parks Day weekend (file photo).

BC Parks encourages British Columbians to follow Camper’s Code

The Camper’s Code provides ways to stay safe and respect nature during your camping trip

With Canada’s Parks Day just past, and many British Columbians gearing up for camping as the summer weather improves, BC Parks encourages everyone to follow the Camper’s Code.

Developed collaboratively by a dozen B.C.-based organizations, the Camper’s Code provides nine rules to help create a safe and enjoyable camping trip.

The code includes pledges to plan ahead, control pets, respect other campers by keeping noise levels down, and keep a clean campsite to avoid attracting wildlife.

“The goal of the Camper’s Code is to build more awareness about desired campers’ behaviours, educate new campers on acceptable behaviours and promote the sustainability of British Columbia as a destination for future generations to enjoy,” Jaime Cox, president of BC Lodging and Campgrounds Association, said in a statement.

You can learn more about keeping safe while camping and pledge to follow the Camper’s Code online.

RELATED: Tree falls on campers’ vehicle at Goldstream Provincial Park

RELATED: Most provincial parks open in time for May long weekend, despite winter storm damage

BC ParksCamping

Previous story
PODCAST: Victoria and Kelowna are Canada’s best small cities

Just Posted

A group created to develop the economy in the Slocan Valley is running out of operational funds. File photo
As funding dries up, Slocan Valley economic development group plans ahead

Several dozen people came to Nelson court on July 19 for the hearing of 19 logging protesters arrested on May 17 near Argenta. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Court date for Argenta logging protesters delayed

A momma bear is going to teach her young ones how to forage for food. Bears have found a reliable food source at Rosebery’s transfer station. Photo: Ross Davies/Special to Black Press
Hungry bears a headache for RDCK’s Rosebery transfer station

Councillor Everett Baker. File Photo
Grand Forks city councillor pushes forward with mayoral bid, following story published about pardon for sex crimes