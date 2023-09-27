Kelowna’s Laura Draycott is in the running for Ms. Senior World 50. (Instagram/@laurainkelowna)

Kelowna’s Laura Draycott is in the running for Ms. Senior World 50. (Instagram/@laurainkelowna)

B.C. woman only Canadian in the running for Ms Senior World

Laura Draycott currently holds the Ms. Canada 50 title

“Retired, but not tired.”

That’s what Kelowna’s Laura Draycott said about her life as she prepares to be the only Canadian in the running for Ms. Senior World.

The pageant celebrates women 50 to 79 from across the world split into three groups by age.

Draycott will be competing in the youngest age division, 50 to 59, against four other women.

“When I retired I was kind of searching for something that I thought maybe I could be good at, maybe I could reinvigorate the old career of modelling or acting, something that would make me feel uncomfortable but I think I would be good at.”

The contestant is a former Calgary Stampeder cheerleader and has a history of modelling and acting.

Draycott came across the pageant online and threw her name in the hat. This is her first ever pageant, although she had previously won the title of Ms. Canada 50, through an online contest.

Delegates will meet in Biloxi, Mississippi for workshops and and events on Oct. 29. The pageant itself will be held on Nov. 4.

“There is an activewear portion where we have to showcase what we do to keep fit at our age, what represents us in our fitness… Then there’s a fashion runway outfit that we have to model. You can create it yourself or you can buy one, but it has to be something you’d wear if you were on the New York runway.” The remainder of the score is decided through interviews with the judge’s panel and an evening gown presentation.

Ms. Senior World added a People’s Choice Award this year. Delegates will collect online votes to be chosen as the crowd favourite.

Learn more about the pageant and contestants at seniorworldpageants.com. Follow Draycott’s journey to her first pageant on Instagram, @laurainkelowna.

