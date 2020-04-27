Winter activities to discover (or rediscover)

Wouldn’t you prefer to embrace the winter months rather than grit your teeth while you wait for the cold and snow to disappear?

Here are several seasonal activities to remind you that wintertime isn’t so bad after all.

Ice skating

Hit the rink to improve your strength, endurance, coordination, and balance.

Snowshoeing

Snowshoeing is both inexpensive and easy to learn, making it a perfect t for family fun.

Snowmobiling

Calling all freedom seekers! Have a seat on your snowmobile and set off to explore scenic spots that are otherwise inaccessible.

Downhill skiing or snowboarding

Is there anything more exhilarating than gliding down the mountainside at full speed?

Winter hiking

Frozen ponds, frosty branches, snowy spruces, and immaculate mountains — there’s nothing like a hike to experience winter in its entire splendor.

Ice fishing

Thanks to the cold weather, you’ll finally be able to fish without being hassled by mosquitos. What more could you ask for?

These are just a few of the fun things you can do to beat the winter blues. Tobogganing, playing hockey, camping and cross-country skiing are some other suggestions. With so many ways to embrace the season, there’s no reason to hibernate this winter!

Let’s go play outside!

British ColumbiaCanadaCariboonorthernbcSkiing and Snowboarding