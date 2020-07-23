West Coast Wild Encounters

Favourite videos of West Coast Wildlife

  • Jul. 23, 2020 12:29 p.m.
  • Travel

The West Coast’s wildlife may occasioally come by to say hello. Here is a highlight of unexpected visitors making the most of their adventures on the West Coast from whales, bears, to a herd of elk.

For more visit The West Coast Traveller.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Breakwater repairs at Nakusp marina done on time and on budget

Crews completed 300 feet of repairs to the breakwater last week

Nelson residents leave a light on for deceased Abbotsford officer

Candles were left in windows to remember Const. Allan Young

Castlegar Urgent and Primary Care Centre building towards full operations

Practitioners at the facility include nurses, social workers and physio therapists.

Saddle Mountain lookout trail reopens to the public

A windstorm blew down hundreds of trees around trail in June 2018

UPDATED: Body recovered after man drowns at Six Mile beach north of Nelson

The body of a 23-year-old man was found by RCMP

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

Drivers take care: B.C. quadruples fine for ‘dooring’ cyclists

Fine goes up from $81 to $368

COVID-19 lockdowns reduced the earth’s seismic noise by up to 50%

New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

‘We failed him:’ Saskatchewan health officials sorry over B.C. man’s drowning death

The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family

Rally held outside Victoria hospital for Indigenous man allegedly denied medical care

A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family

Highway of Tears memorial totem pole to be raised in northern B.C.

Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember

4 police officers injured in arrest of naked man walking near Lower Mainland river: RCMP

Leandro Lamar Roth is accused of assaulting a police officer, but remains at large

‘Give turtles a brake’: Conservation group asking motorists to slow down

Nature Conservancy of Canada is asking people to slow down and help turtles cross the road

Most Read