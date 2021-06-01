Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s pipe coaster opening June 4

Other summer attractions will be opening June 19

The summer season is kicking off at Revelstoke Mountain Resort with the pipe coaster opening June 4 followed by other summer activities June 19.

“While Revelstoke Mountain Resort is looking forward to welcoming guests later this summer when the time is right, we urge everyone to follow provincial guidelines and stay informed,” said a news release from the resort.

This year will see five new lift-accessed mountain biking trails open, three of which are black, a blue single-track and a four-and-a-half kilometre green run for beginners. This ups the total to 47 kilometres of trails on the mountain. Other summer activities include the Aerial Adventure Park, a zipline, a nine-hole disc golf course and a 27 km hiking trail network.

There will be 47 km of lift-accessed mountain biking trails at Revelstoke Mountain Resort this summer. (Tom Poole photo)

The resort said health and safety will remain a priority.

“In addition to following the guidelines and protocols laid out by the government and local health authorities, Revelstoke Mountain Resort will continue to implement its PureClean initiative – a program partnered with Proctor & Gamble Professional that is designed to elevate the standards for hygiene and cleanliness,” said the news release.

COVID protocols in place this summer at the resort include:

• mandatory face coverings in all lineups, indoor spaces and while using the attractions (gondola, pipe coaster, aerial adventure park, axe throwing)

• required to stick to own bubble and avoid close contact with others

• online ordering and table reservations available

• hand sanitizing and enhanced cleaning in effect for all facilities, including gondolas

To learn more, visit revelstokemountainresort.com

Revelstoke Mountain Resort will have all summer activities open on June 19. (Tom Poole photo)

