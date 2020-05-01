Halcyon Hot Springs near Nakusp, B.C. (Photo via Instagram)

Nakusp: Healing hot springs with amazing Monashee views

Halcyon Hot Springs’ water contains a unique mix of minerals

Looking for a hot time in Nakusp?

You’ll probably want to check out the Halcyon Hot Springs Resort & Spa.

Located on Upper Arrow Lake about 35-milometres north of Nakusp, this resort has a world-wide reputation for its water. (In fact, in the late 1800s, its water was bottled for export and was sold as far away as the U.K.)

With spectacular views of the amazing Monashee Mountains, the hot springs’ healing powers have been in use for centuries, first by local First Nations, and then by settlers and tourists.

The waters contain a combination of minerals, such as sodium, magnesium, calcium, strontium and lithium.

“It is the high lithium content in our waters that makes Halcyon Hot Springs B.C.’s premier healing hot spring destination,” the resort says on its website.

“Long known for its antidepressant properties, a variety of studies have shown that lithium has potent anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, including the capacity to actually regenerate pathways in the brain. When taken in low doses, lithium has the potential to treat and prevent a wide range of neurological diseases, including: traumatic brain injuries, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, ALS, chronic pain, depression and anxiety, as well as addictions.”

