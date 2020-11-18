Kootenay Fly Fishing Film Festival moves online

A dandy Arctic char as seen in the film Iqaluk, a far northern fly-fishing adventure to Nunavik.

Submitted by West Kootenay Fly Fishing Club

The West Kootenay Fly Fishing Club is taking their International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IFF) online.

The festival, featuring world-wide angling adventures, is coming virtually to Castlegar and all of British Columbia at 7 p.m. on Nov. 20.

The event features 10 films, six to 16 minutes in length, from all corners of the globe showcasing the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing.

Admission to the Fly Fishing Film Festival costs $20 and may be accessed at watch.eventive.org. Viewers may log on to the site anytime within 48 hours of the showing.

Tickets will be active for seven days. One attendee will be selected to win the 2020 grand prize drawing consisting of thousands of dollars of fly-fishing gear provided by IFF sponsors.

For information, contact https://www.flyfilmfest.com/.

In addition to the films, there will be fly fishing product give-aways and other promotions at the event.

Films to be screened include:

Particles and Droplets, by Gilbert Rowley. A look at the world from a different perspective with fly fishing the catalyst.

Aurora Fontinalis, by Intents Media. An adventurous trip after giant brook trout in the far north.

Iqaluk, by Hooké. A far northern fly-fishing adventure to Nunavik in search of Arctic Char.

The Mend, by Broc Isabelle. A father-son relationship complicated by career and responsibilities all set to a fly-fishing background.

Nine Foot Rod, by Dana Lattery. Four fly-fishing guides embark on a trip to Oman in search of giant trevally and Indo-Pacific permit.

AK 30, seeking a 30-inch trout in Alaska’s Naknek River.

The Bull Run, looking for a bull trout north of the 49th parallel in the Rockies.

Poetry in Motion, the story of Maxine McCormack’s journey to become world fly-fishing champion.

Trailers for all films can be seen online at flyfilmfest.com.

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, founded in 2011, screens at more than 120 locations worldwide each year.

