Alpenglow Mountain Escapes offers a variety of trips from guided snowshoe tours to hikes and winery visits. Owner Karla Kuharic is far right in photo. (Submitted)

Guided hikes showcase Nakusp’s spectacular scenery

Alpenglow Mountain Escapes one of the only companies offering guided outdoor pursuits for the area

A Nakusp entrepreneur passionate about the outdoors has launched a new hiking company to showcase the region’s finest trails and viewpoints.

Guide Karla Kuharic started Alpenglow Mountain Escapes to take people into the mountainous area surrounding the community.

“I’m an outdoors woman,” says Kuharic, also the founder of the Alpine Club of Canada (ACC) Columbia Mountains Section.

“I love going outside for mental clarity,” Kuharic said. “And the views are spectacular.”

Although starting a business during a pandemic is not ideal, Kuharic says it’s important to get her company “out there” and increase awareness as normalcy will return eventually.

She offers a variety of trips, from guided snowshoe tours to hikes and winery visits. Other trips include to Shannon Lake, Kuskanax Mountain, Upper Wilson Creek Waterfalls, Saddle Back Mountain Lookout and Kimbol Lake Trail.

Due to restricted travel, Kuharic is offering locals a punch pass for multiple snowshoe trips.

This summer, Kuharic plans to offer an outdoors woman’s retreat near Nakusp Hot Springs.

“The West Kootenays just have so much to offer,” she says.

Kuharic began working in the adventure tourism sector in 1998 and switched gears in 2007 to start a career on the the Upper Arrow Lakes ferry.

“My true passion has brought me back to the mountains – a passion that I want to share with travellers from around the world,” she says.

Please note that Provincial Health Protocols currently advise against travelling outside your region to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

