The West Kootenay Rebels girls softball team — including five girls and three coaches from Castlegar — brought home the gold from a Kelowna tournament earlier this month. The team fought hard for the victory, battling through four games on the final day of the tournament. Photo: Submitted

West Kootenay girls bring home gold

The West Kootenay Rebels girls softball team won a Kelowna tournament

The West Kootenay Rebels girls softball team — including five girls and three coaches from Castlegar — brought home the gold from a Kelowna tournament a few weeks ago.

The team fought hard for the victory, battling through four games on the final day of the tournament.

