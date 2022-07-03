The West Kootenay Rebels girls softball team — including five girls and three coaches from Castlegar — brought home the gold from a Kelowna tournament earlier this month. The team fought hard for the victory, battling through four games on the final day of the tournament. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay girls bring home gold
The West Kootenay Rebels girls softball team won a Kelowna tournament
The West Kootenay Rebels girls softball team — including five girls and three coaches from Castlegar — brought home the gold from a Kelowna tournament a few weeks ago.
The team fought hard for the victory, battling through four games on the final day of the tournament.
newsroom@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
castlegarkootenaySoftball