The Vancouver Canucks AHL affiliate will play in the Abbotsford Centre for the 2021-22 season. (File photo)

Vancouver Canucks relocating AHL affiliate to Abbotsford for 2021-22

Canucks make announcement online, new home for club will be the Abbotsford Centre

The Vancouver Canucks are relocating the team’s American Hockey League affiliate to Abbotsford for 2021-22 season.

The Canucks made the announcement online on Tuesday evening.

According to the Canucks, details of a partnership with the city of Abbotsford are being finalized and the relocation will be subject to AHL Board of Governors approval on May 6.

The intended home of the Canucks new AHL affiliate is the Abbotsford Centre. The team would have a new name, brand, and logo, and play in the AHL’s Pacific Division. Further details and public comments await completion of the partnership agreement and AHL Board of Directors approval.

“With momentum starting to build, we are pleased to confirm our goal to bring our AHL franchise and Canucks prospects home to the city of Abbotsford,” stated Francesco Aquilini, Chairman, Canucks Sports & Entertainment. “The move would bring significant opportunities for both our team and the community and it would begin a new chapter, bringing Canucks hockey to even more fans throughout the Lower Mainland.”

More to come.

