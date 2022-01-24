Emilie Castonguay, a former player agent who played four years of hockey at Niagara University, is the first woman to be hired by the Vancouver Canucks as an assistant general manager. (Vancouver Canucks)

Emilie Castonguay, a former player agent who played four years of hockey at Niagara University, is the first woman to be hired by the Vancouver Canucks as an assistant general manager. (Vancouver Canucks)

Vancouver Canucks hire first female assistant GM in their history

Castonguay will play a lead role in player contracts and negotiations

The Vancouver Canucks have hired former player agent Emilie Castonguay to be assistant general manager.

She is the first female assistant GM in Canucks history.

Jim Rutherford, Vancouver’s president of hockey operations and interim GM, said in a statement that Castonguay will play a lead role in player contracts and negotiations, and managing the collective bargaining agreement.

Castonguay comes to the Canucks from Momentum Hockey where she became the first female NHLPA certified agent in Canada in 2016.

She has represented a number of high-level players, including Alexis Lafreniere, the first overall pick in the 2020 NHL entry draft.

Castonguay played four years of hockey at Niagara University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in finance. She went on to earn a law degree from the University of Montreal and is a member of the Quebec Bar Association.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Players share painful past in campaign to rid NHL of racism

RELATED: Game on: Women’s hockey union takes 1st tangible step in Toronto

hockeyNHLwomen in business

Previous story
From Omineca Ski Club to Beijing 2022

Just Posted

Daniel Fitzgibbon and his wife Rachel Dugdale in Vancouver. Fitzgibbon, who lives in Meadow Creek, is recovering from a successful double-lung transplant. Photo: Submitted
‘Nothing but celebration’: Kootenay man has successful double-lung transplant surgery

Anne-Marie Lefebvre and Ethan Castilloux are students attending Selkirk College’s Recreation Fish and Wildlife program. Photo: submitted
ECOLOGICAL COMMENT: One gobble too many?

Claudia and Ben Herrera on their organic farm in the Creston Valley. (Submitted)
Flour mill supports food security in Creston Valley

Black Jack skier Remi Drolet (second from left) anchored Team Canada to a silver medal at the Nordic World Junior Ski Championships in Germany in 2020. Photo: Nordiq Canada
West Kootenay skier heading to Winter Olympics