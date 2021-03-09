Vernon’s Jim Cotter (centre) and Kelowna’s Rick Sawatsky (left) and Andrew Nerpin follow a Steve Laycock shot into the house at the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier Canadian men’s curling championships in Calgary. (Michael Burns Photography)

Vernon’s Jim Cotter (centre) and Kelowna’s Rick Sawatsky (left) and Andrew Nerpin follow a Steve Laycock shot into the house at the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier Canadian men’s curling championships in Calgary. (Michael Burns Photography)

Tough loss for B.C. at Brier

2014 champ Brad Jacobs of Northern Ontario scores two in 10th for 8-7 win over Team Laycock Tuesday

With four round-robin games remaining, Team B.C. can’t afford another loss and will likely need help to make the playoff round at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian men’s curling championship in Calgary.

Team Laycock, skipped by Saskatoon import Steve Laycock, fell to 1-3 Tuesday morning, March 9, with a tough 8-7 loss to 2013 champion and 2014 Olympic gold medalist Brad Jacobs of Northern Ontario.

The defeat drops B.C. to 1-3 in the nine-team Pool A with six rinks ahead of them in the standings. The top four teams from Pool A and B advance to the playoff round Friday, carrying their round-robin records with them.

Points were scored in every end between Northern Ontario and B.C., whose rink includes the Kelowna front-end tandem of lead Rick Sawatsky and second Andrew Nerpin, and fourth Jim Cotter of Vernon, who throws final stones.

Laycock was leading 4-3 at the fifth-end break, but Jacobs tied the contest with a single in the sixth. Then came the key seventh end, when the Northern Ontario quartet stole a deuce for a 6-4 lead. B.C. tied the game with hammer in the eighth and stole one in nine for a 7-6 lead coming home. But Jacobs would score two with the final rock for the victory.

The win improved Jacobs’ record to 3-2. Manitoba’s Jason Gunnlaugson is the only unbeaten team in the pool, climbing to 4-0 with a 7-4 victory over winless Gregory Skauge of the Northwest Territories (0-4).

New Brunswick’s Jamie Grattan is at 4-1 after an 8-3 win over Dustin Mikkelson of the Yukon, who fell to 0-5. Former Brier champ Glenn Howard’s rink scored two in the 10th with the hammer to beat Mike McEwen 6-5 in a battle of Wild Card entries. Howard is 3-1 while McEwen drops to 2-3.

Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher, who has reached the Brier final the last three years but has failed to hoist the Tankard trophy, is 3-1. His rink had the bye Tuesday morning.

Four-time Brier champ Kevin Koe of Calgary sits atop Pool B at 5-0. John Epping of Ontario and Matt Dunstone of Saskatchewan are 3-1. Team Murphy of Nova Scotia and Michael Fournier of Quebec are at 3-2. Defending Canadian champ Brad Gushue’s Team Canada rink is 2-2.

Team B.C. returns to action Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Pacific against Howard. Laycock’s rink will face the Northwest Territories Wednesday, and complete round-robin play Thursday against Gunnlaugson and Bottcher.

READ MORE: RBC Canadian Open cancelled for second year in a row

READ MORE: Captain Clutch: Horvat nets shootout winner as Canucks edge Habs 2-1


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Briercurling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RBC Canadian Open cancelled for second year in a row

Just Posted

Selkirk College president Angus Graeme congratulates a graduating student at Convocation 2018. Graeme will retire from the role in 2022. Photo: Selkirk College
Selkirk College president to step down in 2022

Angus Graeme has led the college since 2010

New signs on either end of the Nelson bridge indicate if a cyclist is present. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Lights on Nelson bridge inform motorists of presence of cyclists

The flashing lights are activated by the presence of a bike

Interior Health residents trying to book COVID-19 vaccines were met with busy lines on day one of bookings. (Dan Ferguson - Black Press Media)
Interior Health apologizes for people getting a busy signal on first day of vaccine appointments

People report being left on hold for hours or being cut off after being on hold

This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Interior Health notes 80 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

108 people in the region have died from the virus

Felix Tremblay wants to help a child who has lost his hair. Photo: Submitted
Castlegar boy raising funds and growing out his hair for a good cause

Felix Tremblay wants to provide a wig for a child who has lost their hair due to medical issues

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

Vancouver Police Department. (Google Maps)
Migrant child injured, robbed in Vancouver while buying breakfast for family

Police collected more than $200 to give to the family, who are new arrivals to Canada from Mexico

Kelowna seen from the top of Knox Mountain. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
3 out of the top 5 livable places in the country are in B.C.: report

Langford placed first and Kelowna came second in a report by RATESDOTCA

Vancouver Island-based Wilson’s Transportation has expanded to fill some of the routes left unserviced by Greyhound in 2018, but it and other inter-city bus companies have been severely affected by COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Black Press files)
B.C. bus lines, regional airports to get $27M in COVID-19 aid

Operating grants ‘a life raft’ for connecting communities

A message displayed on the HuffPost Canada site announces they will no longer be publishing content as of March 9, in this screengrab taken Tuesday, March 9, 2021 (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Huffington Post Canada sees layoffs, website closure weeks after acquired by Buzzfeed

It’s part of a restructuring plan for the company, with changes also predicted for U.K. and Australia

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix takes questions in the legislature by video link from his office, March 4, 2021. (Hansard TV)
B.C. minister blasts Telus performance on 90-plus vaccine appointments

Telus CEO says hundreds more call centre agents are being added

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports new high of 144 variant cases of COVID-19 over weekend

87 of the variant-linked infections are currently active – a large increase from 12 reported Friday

Raisin, the terrier pictured in this photo posted on Twitter, was reportedly attacked by a coyote in Stanley Park Saturday, March 9. (Twitter/Alan Tudyk)
Hollywood actor’s dog nabbed in Vancouver by wily coyote at Stanley Park

Resident Alien star Alan Tudyk is the latest to warn the public about unprovoked attacks occurring

The latest sales numbers for the Kootenay region. Kootenay Association of Realtors
Residential sales volume in Kootenay real estate continues its record-breaking run

Low inventory a continuing concern

Most Read