Germany's Marcel Noebels, left, challenges for the puck with Canada's Troy Stecher during the 2021 Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between Germany and Canada. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Sergei Grits)

PODCAST: Richmond’s Troy Stecher, former Canuck

MOJ on Sports: The defenseman now a Calgary Flame after recent trade with Arizona

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with Troy Stecher, the Richmond, British Columbia, native. The defenseman played for the Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes. In a recent trade, the Calgary Flames acquired Stecher from Arizona.

Stecher played junior hockey for the Penticton Vees in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) and was named the league’s top defenseman in the 2012-2013 season. He then attended the University of North Dakota, where he played for the school’s hockey team for three seasons and helped them win a National Championship in 2016.

‘I was the only non-drafted player in my freshman class, so I knew going into play I was going to have to outperform players that were, in a way ranked higher than I was at a different level during the same times of our career. So, if I knew I could outperform them, then I would be on the right path. I just kept that mentality and it worked out’, says Stecher.

In April 2016, Stecher signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks and made his NHL debut in October of the same year. He played three seasons with the Canucks, during which he established himself as a reliable defenseman with good puck-moving abilities.

Stecher talked about being injured and missing playing time.

‘I’ve embraced all the challenges that have come with it and there’s a saying that we talked about a couple of us guys, every once in a while, we’ll be like, there’s no good with no bad. You can never really enjoy the good times if you don’t have any bad times. I think everything does happen for a reason, as cliche as that sounds’.

Off the ice, Stecher is known for his involvement in charity work. He is also an advocate for mental health awareness and has spoken openly about his own struggles with anxiety.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com.

LISTEN: The ‘Best of’ Superbowl 57 interviews, includes Joe Montana, Steve Mariucci

LISTEN: Goaltender turned broadcaster Kelly Hrudey

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsNHLPodcastsPro sportsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canucks, Di Giuseppe agree on 2-year, 2-way contract extension

Just Posted

Birkley Valks reads a children’s book during a drag story time outside Nelson City Hall on Saturday. Valks was scheduled to read at the Nelson Public Library before online threats postponed the event. Instead, Valks read at an impromptu event organized in support of the library. Photo: Tyler Harper
PHOTOS: Supporters hold drag story time outside Nelson City Hall following backlash

The trial of Alex Willness following the death of Allan Young in 2020 was in its third day on March 8 at the Nelson courthouse. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
‘We can’t let him get away’: Nelson witness testifies to detaining man who allegedly struck Abbotsford officer

Pool closures and the cancellation of aquatic and lifesaving programs due to COVID created a severe shortage of lifeguards in Trail and beyond. Photo: Jim Bailey
City of Trail takes innovative approach to attract pool staff and lifeguards

Nelson’s Chase Adams reads to a child during a drag story time at Kootenay Kids in 2018. A similar event has been postponed by the Nelson Public Library due to online backlash. Photo: Tyler Harper
Online backlash forces Nelson library to postpone drag story time event