Toronto Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson hands the ball off to teammate Andrew Harris during first half CFL football action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Toronto Monday, July 4, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch)

PODCAST: Catching up with four-time Grey Cup champion Andrew Harris

MOJ on Sports: RB the only Canadian in CFL history to rush for more than 10,000 yards

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with Andrew Harris, four-time Grey Cup champion, three-time Canadian Junior Football champion and one of only six individuals to rush for more than 10,000 yards in the Canadian Football League, and he’s the only Canadian to accomplish the feat.

Harris has had an outstanding CFL career with the B.C. Lions, Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Toronto Argonauts.

After high school in Winnipeg, Harris joined the Vancouver Island Raiders of the Canadian Junior Football League. During his junior career, he led the Raiders to three national championships (2006, 2008 and 2009) and broke a number of records, including all-time touchdowns and scoring.

In 2009, he was awarded the Wally Buono Award for most outstanding junior football player in Canada.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Cliff Ronning, Burnaby native was NHL Rookie of the year in 1983

LISTEN: Former Vancouver backstop Kirk MacLean discusses his storied NHL career

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaCFLPodcastsPro sports

Previous story
Canadian swimmer Maggie Mac Neil sets world record at short course worlds
Next story
Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France on penalties

Just Posted

A Kaslo man is awaiting trial after allegedly trying to burn down this Home Hardware store. Photo: Google Maps
Kaslo man who allegedly tried to burn down business to receive addiction treatment, judge rules

The Regional District of Central Kootenay board office in Nelson. File photo
RDCK roundup: Area D joins Unsightly Premises Bylaw; RDCK to buy Winlaw Hall?

“Interior Health recognizes that many of our staff are tired and experiencing burnout,” said Lannon de Best. “We’ve been facing reallychallenging and unprecedented times in the last three years and our staff are really impacted.” Photo: Mulyadi/Unsplash
Patients treated in hallways as staffing levels wane at Trail hospital

Pend d’Oreille property owner Jim Urquhart gets about $500 per year for two transmission lines running through his back yard. Photo: Jim Bailey
West Kootenay landowner seeks fair land-use compensation from power companies