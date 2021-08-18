FILE - In this May 28, 2014, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks jerseys are displayed at a store inside of the United Center at Game 5 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs between the Blackhawks and the Los Angeles Kings in Chicago. Jersey advertisements are coming to the NHL. The league will allow teams to put sponsor patches on jerseys beginning with the 2022-23 season after the board of governors unanimously approved the move, according to a person with knowledge of a memo sent this week. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, because the league had not announced the decision. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

FILE - In this May 28, 2014, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks jerseys are displayed at a store inside of the United Center at Game 5 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs between the Blackhawks and the Los Angeles Kings in Chicago. Jersey advertisements are coming to the NHL. The league will allow teams to put sponsor patches on jerseys beginning with the 2022-23 season after the board of governors unanimously approved the move, according to a person with knowledge of a memo sent this week. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, because the league had not announced the decision. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

NHL teams OK’d to add sponsor patches on jerseys: sources

The NHL added helmet ads last season, which largely allowed teams to make sponsors whole during the pandemic

Jersey advertisements are coming to the NHL.

The league will allow teams to put sponsor patches on jerseys beginning with the 2022-23 season after the board of governors unanimously approved the move, according to a person with knowledge of a memo sent this week. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the league had not announced the decision.

The NHL added helmet ads last season, which largely allowed teams to make sponsors whole during the pandemic for previously negotiated agreements.

League officials, including Commissioner Gary Bettman, had said the next step of going to jersey ads would have to be at a value that’s worthwhile in hockey, a sport that has long prioritized the front of the “sweater.” Sportico first reported the addition of jersey ads, saying they can be up to 3.5×3 inches.

The New Jersey Devils, Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators were the first teams to unveil helmet ads last December. Each struck a deal done with the company that sponsors the naming rights for its arena.

The NBA began selling jersey sponsorships in 2017-18, when Nike became the league’s official apparel company. The program has brought in well over $150 million in revenue.

Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

NHL

Previous story
Reilly takes the reins as Lions face Elks in B.C. Place return

Just Posted

A local doctor says Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital is in danger of not having enough space to care for COVID-19 patients. File photo
‘We can’t handle this many cases’: Trail doctor warns hospital ICU could be overrun by COVID-19

The Trozzo Creek fire as seen from Lemon Creek. Photo: Joel Pelletier
UPDATED: Evacuation alert rescinded for Trozzo Creek fire

Spallumcheen on Stepping Stones Crescent in August 2021. That’s directly across Okanagan lake to the OKIB Reservation. (Paul Anderson/Contributed to Black Press Media)
PHOTOS: 825,000 hectares have burned as wildfires rage across B.C.’s Interior

The White Rock Lake wildfire has come down to Westside Road near Vernon, as pictured Monday, Aug. 16. (Contributed)
Some Interior Health long-term care homes proactively relocated due to wildfires