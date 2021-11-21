Black Press reporter and NFL expert Erin Haluschak. (Peter McCully photo)

Black Press reporter and NFL expert Erin Haluschak. (Peter McCully photo)

NFL report: Erin Haluschak breaks down what’s wrong with the Seattle Seahawks

Podcast: Discussion includes Russell Wilson’s future, predicted Super Bowl winner

The PQB News/VI Free Daily podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Erin Haluschak – NFL Mid Season Update – 11:18:2021

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), VI Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf talks to Black Press reporter and NFL insider Erin Haluschak. Talk includes an in-depth look at the Seattle Seahawks as the season passes its midway mark, plus updated Super Bowl picks and more.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatNFLParksvillePodcastSeattle Seahawksvancouverisland

Previous story
Rookie Rourke shines as B.C. Lions crush Edmonton Elks 43-10 in regular-season finale

Just Posted

Linn Murray (left) and Jamie Hunter, both of Nelson, attended the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow. Photo: Submitted
Nelson youth activists find optimism, frustration at COP26

It is estimated Highway 3 will reopen at about 3 p.m. Photo submitted
Highway 3 closed in both directions near Grand Forks

The Regional District of Central Kootenay has approved a staff vaccination policy, which it describes as an enhanced safety protocol that is not punitive. File photo
RDCK announces staff vaccination policy

The West Kootenay continues to have low weekly numbers of new COVID-19 cases. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
21 new COVID-19 cases in West Kootenay