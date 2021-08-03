Nelson’s Dryden Hunt signs with New York Rangers

Dryden Hunt, seen here with the Florida Panthers, will play for the New York Rangers next season. File photo

Nelson’s NHL star is heading to the Big Apple.

Dryden Hunt has signed a two-year deal with the New York Rangers, which the team announced on July 28.

Hunt scored three goals and five assists in 26 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season.

Absolute dream come true to be joining a franchise such as The @NYRangers cant wait to get things going in the big apple!!! 🗽 — Dryden Hunt (@huntsy22) July 29, 2021

The 25-year-old left winger has six goals and 17 assists in 89 career NHL games after spending his first three years with the Florida Panthers.

Hunt also has 72 goals and 78 assists in 215 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL.