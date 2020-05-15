Nakusp resident rediscovers passion for kitesurfing on Upper Arrow Lake

It had been almost two years since Adam Balls had kitesurfed previously

Adam Balls has rediscovered his passion for kitesurfing on Upper Arrow Lake. Photo courtesy of Jackie Barber

Well here’s something you don’t see everyday in Nakusp.

Jackie Barber captured an incredible photo of her partner Adam Balls kitesurfing in Upper Arrow Lake near the village on May 11.

Barber said it was a learning experience for his first time kitesurfing on the lake.

“Before he went out, he took a wind reading with a device. Because of the way the valley is, the wind in the middle of the lake is a lot stronger than it is on the shore,” said Barber.

“When he was going back and forth, he tried his best to kitesurf in the middle. Next time he goes out, he plans to use a smaller kite because it performs better in stronger winds.”

The couple own a number of kites that range in size.

Balls lasted an impressive hour on the lake and wore a wet suit to withstand the cold water temperatures.

Balls was excited to go kitesurfing again after a lengthy stint from the sport.

“He used to kitesurf almost every weekend on the Red Sea when we lived in Egypt,” said Barber.

“It had been almost two years since he last kitesurfed, so he was really happy to get out on the water again.”

The couple both taught English in Cairo, Egypt during their time overseas.

Balls hopes to establish a kitesurfing community in Nakusp as he does the sport more out on the lake.

