Michael Struthers is wanted on allegations of assault and fraud. Photo courtesy Nelson RCMP

Michael Struthers is wanted on allegations of assault and fraud. Photo courtesy Nelson RCMP

Man wanted by Nelson RCMP on assault, fraud charges

Michael Struthers is believed to be in the Nelson rural area

Nelson RCMP say they are searching for a man who is wanted on two warrants related to assault and fraud investigations.

Michael Struthers, 41, is accused of two counts of assault causing bodily harm. He’s also wanted for what RCMP say are multiple fraud investigations related to selling firewood on Facebook.

RCMP say Struthers, who did not appear in court for the alleged charges, is believed to be in the Nelson rural area.

He is described as six foot two, 165 pounds, with brown hair and eyes as well as facial hair.

Anyone with information on Struthers’ whereabouts is asked to contact Nelson RCMP at 250-352-2156.

READ MORE:

Surrey massage therapist charged with sexual assault

10 cats found in duct taped box shocks Okanagan Humane Society president

Previous story
PODCAST: What would you do as GM of the Vancouver Canucks?

Just Posted

Michael Struthers is wanted on allegations of assault and fraud. Photo courtesy Nelson RCMP
Man wanted by Nelson RCMP on assault, fraud charges

Glacier Gymnastics was one of the Nelson non-profit organizations to receive a Community Gaming Grant. Photo: Tyler Harper
Nelson arts, sports organizations receive provincial funding

Electric rates are set to increase Jan. 1.
FortisBC increasing electricity rates by almost 4% in January

Katrine Conroy is the new provincial finance minister. Photo: Government of B.C.
Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy named B.C. finance minister