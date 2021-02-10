Jennie Gallo. Photo: Submitted

Jennie Gallo added to Castlegar Complex Wall of Fame

Gallo has had a successful career in women’s hockey

Submitted by Regional District Central Kootenay

The Wall of Fame at the Castlegar and District Community Complex (CDCC) has a new face.

The Castlegar and District Recreation Commission inducted Jennie Gallo in honour and recognition for her outstanding achievements in sport.

“I am grateful and humbled to be included on the Wall of Fame at the Castlegar Complex,”, said Jennie Gallo. “Thank you to those that nominated me and to the Castlegar Recreation Commission for giving me such an acknowledgement. I always want to keep athletics as part of my life. I find it rewarding these days to encourage people to use their abilities in sports and to pursue their goals they are passionate about achieving.”

Gallo was born and raised in Castlegar and was an active participant in both hockey and softball throughout her childhood. She was part of the Castlegar minor hockey program from ages five to 17, winning two provincial titles with the West Kootenay Wildcats and three provincial titles with the BC Outback Senior AAA Team.

In 2006 she was recognized as the top female hockey player in the province, winning the Premier’s Athletic Award. She represented Team BC for two years, including a trip to the 2007 Canada Winter Games in Whitehorse, Yukon. Gallo was also selected to both the Under 18 Team Canada Training Camp and Under 22 Team Canada Training Camp.

Upon graduation from Castlegar’s Stanley Humphries Secondary School, Gallo accepted a full athletic scholarship to play hockey at the University of Maine. In four seasons with the Black Bears, the left winger led the team in scoring her first three seasons, was the team Rookie of the Year in 2008, was a member of the Hockey East – All Academic Team and a dean’s list student graduating in 2011 with a bachelor of science degree in child development and family relations.

In 2016, Jennie’s hockey career took her overseas to Switzerland where she played for EV Bomo Thun in the Swiss A League against other teams in Switzerland, Italy, Germany and exhibition games against Team Korea. In 2017, she earned a bronze medal with the Neuberg Highlanders and a silver medal with the second division team, the Vienna Capitals in Austria. During her two years in Europe she visited 15 countries, creating memories and friendships to last a lifetime.

Jennie was also an outstanding softball player during her youth, winning a provincial title in 2005. She now is living in Lethbridge, Alta. and working in the human services field as a client services practitioner. Prior to COVID, Jennie was coaching hockey skill development and power skating sessions with individuals, groups and teams. Recreationally she plays in the Lethbridge men’s hockey league and loves playing competitive slow pitch.

“To be recognized on the Wall of Fame is an honour which distinguishes outstanding achievements that few could attain,” said Bergen Price, former chair of the Castlegar and District Recreation Commission. “Jennie Gallo’s achievements in reaching the highest level of sport, both provincially and nationally made her the perfect candidate for placement on the Wall of Fame.”

Jennie was nominated under the individual sports achievement category. The criteria is a person who achieved a professional level of excellence and competition, as well as reaching a significant level of achievement in their given sport, such as competing at an international level. The definition of reaching a significant level of achievement varies based on the sport, for example, hockey – professional level; swimming – national level.

Jennie’s career highlights and achievements include:

· Full athletic scholarship NCAA DIV 1 Women’s Ice Hockey, University of Maine

· Dean’s list, University of Maine

· Scholar Athlete Award, University of Maine

· Presidential Achievement Award, University of Maine

· Women’s Ice Hockey Rookie of the Year, University of Maine

· NCAA Hockey East – All Academic Team

· British Columbia Premier’s Athletic Award – top female ice hockey performance in BC

· Five-time provincial champion in women’s ice hockey

· Provincial championship in women’s softball

· Awarded bronze medal with the Neuberg Highlanders and a silver medal with the Vienna Capitals in Austrian European League

For further information or to nominate a deserving community person, please contact Audrey Maxwell Polovnikoff at apolovnikoff@rdck.bc.ca

Most Read