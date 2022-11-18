Castlegar Rebels make coaching change

Arnie Caplan has been let go as the Castlegar Rebels’ coach. Image:KIJHL

The Castlegar Rebels have parted ways with head coach and general manager Arnie Caplan.

Caplan was in his second season coaching the Rebels. Originally from Winnipeg, Caplan was a goaltender in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League before going on to reach the Nationals in college hockey. He has coached NCAA Division 1, Division 3 women’s hockey and junior hockey.

Assistant coach Nick Headrick has been appointed interim coach while the team looks for a new head coach.

Originally from Prince George, Headrick previously played two seasons for the Rebels, winning the KIJHL Defenseman of the Year award during his 20-year-old season.

The Rebels have had a rough season, with five wins and 12 losses, including losing the last seven games in a row. They currently are sitting at the bottom of Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s Neil Murdoch Division with a record of 5-12-0-and-1and only the Kelowna Chiefs (two wins) and 100 Mile House Wranglers (five wins) sit below them in the league.

The Rebels are scheduled to play again at home on Friday and Saturday.

