Former Canuck charged with drunk driving month after Michigan arrest

Toxicology report shows Todd Bertuzzi’s blood-alcohol content at .25%, police say

Former Vancouver Canuck Todd Bertuzzi has been charged with impaired driving, a month after he was arrested in Michigan.

Bertuzzi, 46, was pulled over shortly before midnight Feb. 26 after a vehicle was seen “swerving all over the road,” according to the Auburn Hills Police Department.

Deputy chief Ryan Gagnon said officers witnessed the 2020 Lincoln Navigator speed through a red light. He was stopped for traffic infractions.

Police said Bertuzzi was the only person in the vehicle at the time. He reportedly failed sobriety tests and refused to take a breathalyzer test at the police station.

Oakland County jail records show the retired NHL-er was booked on Feb. 27 from 3:35 a.m. until around noon, pending results from a blood test.

“Toxicology results from the Michigan State Police lab showed Mr. Bertuzzi blood alcohol-content was 0.25 per cent,” Gagnon said.

Bertuzzi has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The allegation has not been proven in court.

He was arraigned and released on a personal bond of $3,000, due to appear in court next on May 11.

Drafted by the New York Islanders in 1993, the winger played professional hockey until 2015. Bertuzzi’s longest term was with the Canucks, from 1998 until 2006.

During that time, Bertuzzi was sued after punching Steve Moore and ending his professional hockey career.

The parties reached a private settlement in 2014.


