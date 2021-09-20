Cranbrook Bucks, Trail Smoke Eaters to play host to Canadian National Women’s Team

Team Canada will continue its road to Beijing with a pair of games against BCHL teams

Cranbrook Bucks are pictured at their recent training camp. The Bucks and the Smoke Eaters will play host to the Canadian National Women’s team in October. (Trevor Crawley file)

The Canadian National Women’s Hockey team will face off against the Cranbrook Bucks and the Trail Smoke Eaters in October, as the women’s team continues its road to Beijing.

Team Canada will be in Trail as part of a two-day event, which will see the team host coaching clinics on Sunday, October 3, before the Smoke Eaters face off against Team Canada at 7p.m. on October 4.

Team Canada will then head to Cranbrook to face off against the Cranbrook Bucks on Tuesday, October 5 at 7p.m. at Western Financial Place.

Gina Kingsbury, director of hockey operations with Hockey Canada says that the Women’s National Team is excited to get their schedule going.

“We are extremely excited to get our centralization schedule started and play against teams from the BCHL to aid in our preparation for the Olympic Winter Games,” said Kingsbury. “We are grateful to both Trail and Cranbrook for their willingness to be part of our training as we start our season. The level of competition we expect to face is crucial in our journey and we look forward to showcasing our athletes to hockey fans in both communities.”

Bucks owner and president Nathan Lieuwen says that the team is looking forward to hosting and participating in the event.

“The Cranbrook Bucks are extremely excited to host Canada’s National Women’s Team and participate in such an exciting event,” said Lieuwen. “Our community is eager to welcome the women’s team for a game as it continues its journey to Beijing.”

Craig Clare, director of hockey operations with the Trail Smoke Eaters echoed Lieuwen’s statement, saying that the Smoke Eaters are excited to have the opportunity to compete against Canada’s National Women’s Team.

“It will be a special event for our players, staff and fans to be able to get the chance to watch the team we will be cheering on in Beijing,” Clare said in a release. “We are excited to help grow the female hockey program here in the West Kootenays and hope that the October 4th matchup of Canada’s National Women’s Team vs. the Trail Smoke Eaters, inspires young female hockey players to dream big about the possibility of playing hockey at the highest level.”

Fans will be permitted at both games, following all COVID-19 protocols set out by the province including capacity limits.

Tickets for the Cranbrook game can be purchased by calling 250-426-8889 or online at cranbrookbucks.ca. Tickets with assigned seating will be first come first serve. Adult and senior tickets are $15 each. 10 and under tickets are $5. All female hockey players registered for minor hockey in the East Kootenays will be free.

Tickets for Trail’s game are $16 for adults, seniors and youth, or $5 for all female minor hockey players in the area. You can book by calling 250-364-9994 or online at www.tickets.trailsmokeeaters.com.



