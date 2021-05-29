Castlegar Rebels coach signs contract extension

Carter Duffin will be staying with the Rebels

Carter Duffin is staying on with the Castlegar Rebels as head coach. Photo: Castlegar Rebels Facebook

The Castlegar Rebels have signed a multi-year contract extension with their head coach and general manager Carter Duffin.

Duffin has already spent three seasons as the team’s coach.

“I am very excited to continue building on our growth as an organization over the past three years,” said Duffin. “My focus from day one was to build a team that Castlegar can be proud of, with players that are engaged in the community and check into the rink every day ready to go to work.

“Moving forward, we will look to build on our on ice success and aim to be a regular contender in the KIJHL.”

Duffin says the goal will continue to be the delivery of high-level coaching and development with the hopes of creating opportunities for players to advance to Junior A and collegiate levels.

“I can’t wait to get back into the rink and to see fans in the Complex for Rebels games in the near future,” said Duffin.

The Rebel’s season is scheduled to begin in September and if the province continues to see COVID-19 numbers decline, fans will once again be allowed in the stands.



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

