Castlegar mountain bikers ride 120 km in one day

Group hits all of Castlegar’s trails in one day

Drew Labonte, Steven Wells and Kevin Little rode all of Castlegar’s mountain bike trails in one day. Photos: Steven Wells and Drew Labonte

A trio of Castlegar men took on a mountain of a task last week — riding all of Castlegar’s mountain bike trails in a single day.

Drew Labonte, Steven Wells and Kevin Little rode more than 120 kilometres of trails and climbed 4,250 feet (1,300 metres) of elevation on June 21.

Labonte says this specific discipline of mountain biking is referred to as enduro mountain biking — a hybrid of endurance and downhill riding.

The rides include the Merry Creek network of trails and a number of trails in the Robson area, but Labonte says his favourite is Awakener near Rialto Road in Robson.

“It’s an awesome combination of everything,” said Labonte. “There is steep technical rooty rocky terrain, ladder bridges and very big jumps.”

Labonte says those large jumps range from five foot (1.5 metre) gaps to 30 foot (nine metre) gaps.

Labonte is also working on another challenge — riding mountain bike trails 250 days during 2020. Since the end of January, he has only missed five days.

Labonte says he generally heads out before sunrise to get to the top of the trail he plans to ride, watches the sunrise and then heads down the trail — all before he heads off to work.

RELATED: Cycle shop owners praise Castlegar’s new bike lanes

The mountain biking trails in the area are continually seeing maintenance and expansion, mostly thanks to the Castlegar Parks and Trails Society and the grants they receive. The organization manages over 80 km of trails and assists with the bike skills park at Millennium Park.

Volunteers are out every week, weather permitting, working on enhancing local trails. Parks and Trails volunteers racked up 1,500 trail building hours last summer.

Labonte also gives much of the credit for the area’s superior trails to Parks and Trail’s main trail builder and “visionary” Dave Sutton.

More information on area trails can be found at friendsoftrails.org or the TrailForks app.



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Drew Labonte, Steven Wells and Kevin Little rode all of Castlegar’s mountain bike trails in one day. Photos: Steven Wells and Drew Labonte

Drew Labonte, Steven Wells and Kevin Little rode all of Castlegar’s mountain bike trails in one day. Photos: Steven Wells and Drew Labonte

Drew Labonte, Steven Wells and Kevin Little rode all of Castlegar’s mountain bike trails in one day. Photos: Steven Wells and Drew Labonte