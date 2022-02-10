Canada wins 3 Olympic silver, 2 bronze in a good day in Beijing

Canada tied with Norway for second on the Olympic medal table

Canada’s Eliot Grondin celebrates his silver medal in the men’s snowboard cross final at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China on Thursday, February 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Team Canada enjoyed its most successful day so far at the Beijing Winter Olympics with a four-medal haul on Thursday.

Snowboarder Eliot Grondin and speedskater Isabelle Weidemann each collected silver medals, while alpine skier Jack Crawford and Canada’s mixed aerials team each nabbed bronze.

Canada, with 12 total medals, now sits tied with Norway for second on the Olympic medal table. Austria leads with 13.

Grondin had not been challenged all day.

The Canadian cruised through every race on his way to the men’s snowboard cross final in Zhangjiakou at the Beijing Olympics, where he fought hard for a silver medal that was a photo finish away from being gold.

Grondin of Ste-Marie, Que., crossed the finish line 0.02 seconds behind Austria’s Alessandro Hämmerle for Canada’s second medal Thursday.

Just a few minutes earlier – and a few hundred kilometres away in the Yanqing zone – Jack Crawford held on tight for third place in the alpine combined.

The 20-year-old Grondin led every race heading into the big final. Then it was his turn to play catch-up. He stuck close to Hämmerle from start to finish, never letting the Austrian break away.

It stayed that way until Grondin plunged to the finish line for the nail-biting finish. After a few tense moments, the Canadian’s silver medal was confirmed.

“I kind of knew I was going to be silver, but I tried everything I had,” he said.

“Just to share the podium with Alessandro is amazing.”

It was Canada’s fourth medal in snowboarding at Beijing and second in as many days after Meryeta O’Dine captured bronze in the women’s snowboard cross on Wednesday.

Crawford finished third with a total time of two minutes 32.11 seconds for Canada’s first-ever medal in alpine combined.

The Toronto native entered the slalom portion of the event in second place after going 1:43.14 in the downhill. He then did a 48.97 in the slalom.

Crawford dropped to third after four skiers, with another 20 to go. But nobody else could match his time.

Johannes Strolz of Austria won gold (2:31.43) while Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway took home the silver (2:32.02).

Two other Canadians cracked the top 10. Broderick Thompson of Whistler, B.C., was eighth while Brodie Seger of North Vancouver, B.C., came in ninth.

The 24-year-old Crawford came close to a medal on two previous occasions in Beijing. He was sixth in the men’s super-G on Tuesday and fourth in the men’s downhill event on Monday, finishing seven-hundredths of a second behind the bronze medallist.

Crawford says recent changes to his skiing style and overall approach have given him more of a winner’s mindset.

“I’ve taken on this new mentality of ‘how do I put myself in a position to win every single race,’” he said. “And even if you’re not winning, even if you’re not coming in the top 10, if you have that mentality and you have that ability to push and put yourself in the position where you could win, it’s probably going to be a good day regardless of where you end up.

“For me, that has really helped allow me to push and be in a place where anything can happen on any given day.”

Canada’s mixed aerials team picked up Canada’s third medal of the day — and second bronze — at the Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park.

The United States claimed gold with 338.34 points while China settled for silver with 324.22.

The Canadian trio of Marion Thenault of Sherbrooke, Que.; Miha Fontaine of Lac-Beauport, Que.; and Quebec City’s Lewis Irving finished the final with a total of 290.98 points to edge out fourth-place Switzerland, which totalled 276.01 points.

Flavie Aumond, also from Lac-Beauport, and Émile Nadeau of Prévost, Que., also competed for Canada in the freestyle skiing event.

It is Canada’s first aerials medal since the 2002 Salt Lake Games, when Veronica Brenner won silver and Deidra Dionne claimed bronze in the women’s event.

Meanwhile, Weidemann won an Olympic silver medal in the women’s 5,000 metres.

The 26-year-old from Ottawa collected her second medal in Beijing after a bronze in the 3,000 metres.

The Canadian posted a time of six minutes 48.18 seconds skating in the penultimate pairing.

Dutchwoman Irene Schouten then beat Weidemann’s time for gold in an Olympic-record 6:43.51.

“I really emptied the tank today. I gave all my energy. So I looked up (but) I couldn’t really see the time. I haven’t skated that deep into the hole in a while. And I was just trying to stay on my feet,” Weidemann said of her effort.

In curling, Canada’s Brad Gushue defeated Norway’s Steffen Walstad 6-5 in men’s round-robin play.

Gushue (2-0) made an open draw for a single in the 10th end for the victory.

Skip Jennifer Jones will lead the Canadian women’s team into its round-robin opener in the evening against South Korea’s EunJung Kim.

At the Capital Indoor Stadium, Canada’s Keegan Messing, who arrived a week late to the Games after a positive COVID-19 test, finished 11th in men’s singles figure skating amid perhaps the finest Olympic field ever assembled.

Messing’s Olympic story wasn’t what he’d hoped to write. He missed the team event entirely. And in his free program, he downgraded one of his two quadruple jumps to a triple, a costly mistake in a field full of big jumpers that he wishes he could have back.

Still, competing in Beijing at all felt like a victory.

“I’m just happy to be here. I’ve got the biggest smile on my face,” Messing said through his face mask. “And I feel full. It’s everything. This is the Olympic dream, I never thought I was going to come twice. And here I am.”

Meanwhile, the drama continued off the ice in figure skating.

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva practised as usual Thursday morning despite reports the 15-year-old had tested positive for a banned heart medication.

If that leads to a disqualification for the gold medal-winning Russians in the team event, fourth-place Canada could be in line to win bronze.

Earlier, Elizabeth Hosking from Longueuil, Que., placed sixth in women’s snowboard halfpipe, improving 13 spots from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. She said getting significantly closer to the podium has just added fuel to her fire.

“It’s a big achievement going to the Olympics, but I guess I’m just a person that is never settled,” said Hosking.

“You know, that’s what fires me. I just want better for myself and better for my competitive career.”

American Chloe Kim successfully defended her Olympic title, throwing down a 94.00 in her first run to win gold. Spain’s Queralt Castellet (90.25) took home the silver and Japan’s Tomita Sena (88.25) finished with bronze.

Calgary’s Brooke D’Hondt, making her Olympic debut, finished 10th with a score of 66.75. The 16-year-old D’Hondt is the youngest member of Canada’s Olympic delegation at the Beijing Games.

“I was super excited to just be here,” she said. “It’s been a goal of mine for a while, so I’m so honoured to be here representing Canada.”

—The Canadian Press

